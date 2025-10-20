Diwali 2025: How UAE residents celebrated with family, friends, fun and festivities

Eco-friendly diyas, AI avatar: Expats blend tradition, tech for Indian festival of lights
Dubai: Days of jubilant celebrations swept across the UAE as Indian expatriates welcomed Diwali, the Festival of Lights, transforming homes, offices and entire communities into beacons of tradition and togetherness.
For Dubai resident Hitiksha Mehul Shah, this Diwali held special significance as it coincided with her 16th anniversary of moving to the UAE. She transformed her ground-floor apartment and garden into a dazzling display of lights and decorative elements, making the occasion truly memorable.
"Decorating our home and lighting it up is a big part of the celebration. My husband and I, along with our nine-year-old twin daughters, did all the decorations ourselves. No event planners, just pure family effort," said Hitiksha, who runs a travel company.
The festivities extended over multiple days, with Sunday reserved for close friends and another celebration for relatives on Monday, the main day of the festival.
For Hitiksha, the essence of Diwali lies in gratitude and connection. "It's a time to be thankful for what we have and to celebrate life's blessings. We had around 18 to 20 guests last night. It's their festival too. Today I am celebrating with around 15 relatives. We are getting the food catered as I gave our cook the day off to celebrate," she shared.
Ajay Mohanlal Ramchandani, an event organiser in Dubai, enjoyed Diwali festivities in both professional and personal spaces with equal enthusiasm. His office transformed into a cultural showcase that embraced the UAE's multicultural spirit.
"We had a full-day office celebration where everyone, not just Indian colleagues, but Emirati and other expat staff too, dressed in traditional attire. The mezzanine floor was transformed with floral décor and rangoli, and we served Indian delicacies along with some Arabic dishes to reflect our diverse team."
The celebrations seamlessly transitioned to home, where tradition took centre stage. "At home, the festivities continued with puja, lights, and homemade decorations today. My wife and sister took the lead in creating beautiful rangoli designs and lighting up both our homes.”
The exchange of gifts remained central to the celebrations. "We exchanged sweets and hampers with family and friends. Some gifts even came all the way from India. Tonight, we'll round off the celebrations with a Diwali party filled with music, dancing, and a fun cards session," he added.
Bhavna Fudani, an HSE manager in Dubai, balanced work commitments with religious observance, celebrating at her office before visiting the Hindu Temple in Dubai with family.
"We usually visit the temple in the morning, but since today was a working day, I celebrated Diwali at the office. In the evening, I went to the temple with my family and after returning, we are continuing the celebrations at home. Our entire community is glowing. It is fully lit up with Diwali decorations," she said.
Laila Al Horani, a Ukrainian-Jordanian creative director who has been in the UAE for 15 years, showcased how Diwali transcends cultural boundaries by celebrating both physically and through Ayla, the AI influencer she created.
"Diwali was new to me when I first moved here, and now it's one of my favourite celebrations," she said.
"This year, I decided to let Ayla, the AI influencer I created, also celebrate Diwali. I love what the festival stands for: the light, the colours, the spirit, and, of course, lots of fun. Through Ayla, I try to represent the same: a beam of light in a colourful image, celebrating renewal and the idea that beauty can exist in both the real and virtual worlds, all with the intent to connect," she said.
Dubai resident Shivanee Deshpande championed an eco-conscious approach to Diwali, prioritising sustainability without compromising on tradition.
"We celebrated Diwali with sustainably made décor and homemade diyas. Diwali has always been special to us. It's more than just a festival of lights. From ghar ki safai (cleaning the house), making faraal (traditional festive snacks) at home, and decorating every corner, to spending time with family and friends, it's the little things that make it meaningful. We've never been about loud crackers, but always about loud laughter, warm smiles, and shared joy," she said.
Several corporate houses also organised grand Diwali parties for their employees and their families.
Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of Arise Group, hosted around 250 employees from four subsidiaries and their families for an elaborate Diwali celebration.
"We host this celebration every year for our employees, who are our strength, and for their families who are equally contributing to our success. True to the spirit of Diwali, everyone came dressed in traditional Indian attire. We had a wonderful evening filled with fun, delicious food, and engaging entertainment. The festival truly brought out the festive spirit in all of us, and both children and adults thoroughly enjoyed the celebrations," he said.
Meanwhile, the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) extended the festive spirit beyond traditional circles, distributing Diwali sweet packets to over three major labour accommodations housing thousands of blue-collar workers.
"Diwali is a festival of light, and at IBPC Dubai, we strive to bring that light to every corner of our community. Through simple acts of kindness, we celebrate not just a festival, but the spirit of humanity that binds us all," said Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC Dubai.
