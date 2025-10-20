Diwali 2025: Dubai Police band adds sparkle to mega celebrations of Indian festival of lights

Special performances at Al Seef launch and Deepavali Utsav event delight UAE residents
Dubai: The Dubai Police band emerged as an unexpected highlight of this year's Diwali celebrations, captivating thousands of residents at two major community events that showcased the emirate's inclusive spirit and cultural diversity.
The popular band performed at both the official launch of Dubai's 10-day Diwali festivities at Al Seef and the Indian expat community-organised Deepavali Utsav, bringing Bollywood magic and festive cheer to audiences who gathered to mark the Festival of Lights.
At Al Seef on Friday evening, the banks of Dubai Creek transformed into a spectacular celebration venue as hundreds of Indian expats and UAE residents witnessed the inauguration of 'Noor: Festival of Lights'. The Dubai Police band delivered a rousing performance of the iconic Bollywood song "Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam", drawing enthusiastic applause from the crowd.
The Dubai Police band also enthralled around 10,000 attendees at Deepavali Utsav, which featured a rangoli competition with over 100 registered teams and a folk dance competition with participants from 15 Indian states.
The band performed the popular Bollywood number and some other songs, capturing the hearts of the audience at the event organised by FOI Events under the patronage of the Indian Consulate in Dubai.
A spokesperson for FOI Events expressed gratitude for the police band's participation. "It's an honour for us that Dubai police came and performed for the Indian community. The moment we announced Dubai Police band is performing, everyone was so excited. We are really proud of this, and we thank Dubai Police band from our hearts."
Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan praised Dubai's unique support at the Al Seef event: "Nowhere else in the world this is possible, except in Dubai. That is the kind of love, that is the kind of inclusivity that this leadership shows us."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox