GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Diwali 2025: Dubai Police band adds sparkle to mega celebrations of Indian festival of lights

Special performances at Al Seef launch and Deepavali Utsav event delight UAE residents

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Diwali 2025: Dubai Police band adds sparkle to mega celebrations of Indian festival of lights

Dubai: The Dubai Police band emerged as an unexpected highlight of this year's Diwali celebrations, captivating thousands of residents at two major community events that showcased the emirate's inclusive spirit and cultural diversity.

The popular band performed at both the official launch of Dubai's 10-day Diwali festivities at Al Seef and the Indian expat community-organised Deepavali Utsav, bringing Bollywood magic and festive cheer to audiences who gathered to mark the Festival of Lights.

At Al Seef on Friday evening, the banks of Dubai Creek transformed into a spectacular celebration venue as hundreds of Indian expats and UAE residents witnessed the inauguration of 'Noor: Festival of Lights'. The Dubai Police band delivered a rousing performance of the iconic Bollywood song "Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam", drawing enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Enthralling 10,000 community members

The Dubai Police band also enthralled around 10,000 attendees at Deepavali Utsav, which featured a rangoli competition with over 100 registered teams and a folk dance competition with participants from 15 Indian states.

The band performed the popular Bollywood number and some other songs, capturing the hearts of the audience at the event organised by FOI Events under the patronage of the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

A spokesperson for FOI Events expressed gratitude for the police band's participation. "It's an honour for us that Dubai police came and performed for the Indian community. The moment we announced Dubai Police band is performing, everyone was so excited. We are really proud of this, and we thank Dubai Police band from our hearts."

Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan praised Dubai's unique support at the Al Seef event: "Nowhere else in the world this is possible, except in Dubai. That is the kind of love, that is the kind of inclusivity that this leadership shows us."

Related Topics:
DiwaliUAEDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Watch: Dubai begins grand Diwali fest with fireworks

Watch: Dubai begins grand Diwali fest with fireworks

4m read
Let the sky shine with fireworks

Where to see Diwali fireworks in Dubai

2m read
Living between Dubai and Mumbai, Vivek Oberoi moves through life with the ease of someone who’s learned to balance fame, family and business.

Vivek Oberoi: Balancing stardom and purpose

6m read
Fireworks at Global Village for a Diwali celebration

Dubai reveals Diwali 2025 fireworks locations, timings

3m read