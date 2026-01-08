UAE to see partly cloudy skies, light rain chance and cooler temperatures

NCM forecasts continued humidity with warnings over conditions in the Sea of Oman
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are expected to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of light rainfall in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Forecasters said low clouds may appear over parts of the northern regions, while conditions are expected to remain humid overnight and into Friday morning across some inland areas. Temperatures are forecast to edge lower, with continued humidity affecting several parts of the country.
Light to moderate winds are expected, becoming active at times. Winds will blow from the northeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 35 km/h.
Today, maximum temperatures are forecast to reach 25°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while Sharjah is expected to record a high of 24°C. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall to around 18°C in Abu Dhabi, 19°C in Dubai and 15°C in Sharjah.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be slight to moderate, while the Sea of Oman is also expected to see slight to moderate waves, with warnings issued over unsettled marine conditions at times.
Similar conditions are forecast for Friday morning, with humidity continuing to raise the likelihood of fog or mist in western areas. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly, particularly across northern parts of the country, while winds remain light to moderate.
On Saturday, weather conditions are expected to remain broadly similar, with variable cloud cover, lingering humidity during the early hours and occasional dusty conditions. Any rainfall is expected to be light and limited to isolated areas.
Parts of the UAE experienced rainfall yesterday, with showers recorded in Fujairah, where temperatures ranged between 17°C and 24°C. In Ras Al Khaimah, heavy rain was reported in the Al Huwailat area, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as 13°C in the northern emirate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox