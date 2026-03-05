GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Water and Electricity confirms stable operations amid regional developments

The company said it is operating in line with approved response plans

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: Etihad Water and Electricity said its operational activities are continuing normally, with electricity and water services being delivered without disruption across the northern emirates despite ongoing regional developments.

The company said it is operating in line with approved response plans and precautionary operational procedures, while maintaining continuous monitoring and technical coordination to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

Etihad Water and Electricity is the main provider of electricity and water in the northern regions of the UAE, serving more than two million residents as well as thousands of homes and commercial, industrial and agricultural facilities through an extensive infrastructure network supported by smart operating systems. 

The company said it continues to invest in upgrading distribution networks and strengthening the efficiency of water and energy systems to ensure reliable and sustainable supplies while supporting population and economic growth.

These efforts include expanding the use of digital technologies such as smart meters and advanced monitoring and control systems, which help improve operational efficiency and allow customers to better manage their consumption.

Etihad Water and Electricity reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable and sustainable services to the community, supporting development in the northern emirates and aligning with the UAE’s broader goals of sustainability and efficient resource use.

