Other cases still "under validation"; 16,528 families evacuated: Office of Civil Defence
Manila: Tropical storm Basyang (international name Penha), the second storm to hit the Philippines in 2026, caused at least 12 deaths, mainly from landslides and drowning in Mindanao.
The storm brought heavy rains in northern Mindanao, affecing more than 232,000 people residing in 517 villages in Region 10, Region 6 (Western Visayas), Negros Island Region, Region 7 (Central Visayas) and Caraga, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).
Nine fatalities occurred in Northern Mindanao (Region 10), including four from a landslide in Cagayan de Oro City and four in Lanao del Norte.
Three more deaths were reported due to drowning in Caraga: two in Surigao del Sur and one in Agusan del Norte.
The OCD confirmed the toll as of 6 pm on February 7, 2026, with some cases still "under validation".
The number of families affected by Basyang in four regions have reached 64,360 families, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.
Pagasa weather bureau reported "extreme rainfall" to Northern Mindanao, surpassing the region's 100-year return period.
The agency attributed severe flooding in Iligan City mainly to moderate-to-heavy rains that overwhelmed local rivers and drainage systems.
At least two bridges were swept away, one in Iligan City, and another in Barangay Gamuton, Lanuza, Surigao del Sur as the river overflowed amid heavy downpour brought by the storm.
Basyang, which has hit northern Mindanao and the central Visayas, triggered floods and landslides.
Signal #2 were up on several area when the tropical storm hit land from the Western Pacific. While it downgraded to tropical depression, and further downgraded to a low-pressure area as of 5 am Saturday, Basyang brought severe rains to the affecgted areas.
Civil defence authorities reported that 16,528 families are being aided in 480 evacuation centres, while another 4,489 families are being helped outside.
Meanwhile, 82 seaports in Mimaropa, Region 6, Negros Island Region and Caraga were forced to cancel operations.
This resulted in the stranding of 4,447 passengers, 1,481 rolling cargoes, 111 ships, and 20 motorbancas, OCD reported.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development also released ₱27 million in aid to those affected.
The Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) describes a 100-year flood as an event with a 1% annual probability of occurring or being exceeded in any year.
