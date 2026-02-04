GOLD/FOREX
Philippines

Philippines: Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 hoisted over southern areas of Surigao del Sur

'Basyang' to bring winds of up 61km/h, as it continues to move west-southwestward: Pagasa

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Tropical Depression Basyang: Signal No. 1 hoisted over the southern areas of Surigao del Sur.
Pagasa

Manila: Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over the southern areas of Surigao del Sur as Tropical Depression Basyang continues to move west-southwestward, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Pagasa said the center of Basyang was estimated at around 895 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

The weather system is moving at 20 km/h and is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

The warning signal covers the southern portion of Surigao del Sur, including the municipalities of Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, as well as Bislig City and the towns of Lingig and Lianga.

Pagasa cautioned that areas under Signal No. 1 may experience winds ranging from 39 to 61km/h per hour, which could pose minimal to minor risks to life and property.

According to forecasters, Basyang is expected to strengthen and may develop into a tropical storm within the day as it continues to traverse the Philippine Sea.

