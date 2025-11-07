Monster storm 'Uwan': Category 4 super typhoon with 220 km/h winds set to batter Philippines

Residents urged to stay alert to changes in forecasts while preparing for severe weather
All major weather agencies, including Japan's JMA, US's JTWC and the Philippines's Pagasa, agree that Uwan is likely to make a devastating landfall over Northern-Central Luzon on Monday, November 10.
This beast threatens millions of residents with strong winds, torrential rains, flooding, and landslides.
Authorities are urging vigilance as preparedness efforts intensify.
A powerful super-typhoon named "Uwan" (international code Fung Wong) is rapidly forming in the Pacific and threatens a direct hit on northern and central Luzon in the Philippines early next week.
Officially designated as Tropical Depression #32W, Uwan is forecast by the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) to reach devastating Category 4 strength by Sunday.
The storm is expected to bring one-minute sustained winds of up to 120 knots (220 km/h or 138 mph), with some local agencies like the Philippine weather bureau Pagasa measuring winds over a 10-minute average at around 105 knots (195 km/h).
This aligns with Pagasa’s warning that Uwan may become a "super typhoon."
There is growing consensus among international and local weather agencies including the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), that Uwan will make landfall in Northern-Central Luzon on Monday, November 10.
Residents in the storm’s projected path are urged to remain vigilant and closely follow official updates, as preparations intensify for the potential catastrophic impact.
The JTWC advises that Uwan will rapidly strengthen over the Philippine Sea, with models showing a near certainty of this storm reaching typhoon status by November 6 and super typhoon intensity over the coming weekend.
While wind speed calculations differ based on averaging periods — JTWC uses a one-minute average resulting in higher figures than the 10-minute standard used by many countries — this discrepancy highlights the storm’s overwhelming power rather than any uncertainty in its threat level.
Authorities emphasise that the situation remains fluid, and residents should stay alert to changes in forecasts while preparing urgently for severe weather conditions that could bring strong winds, torrential rains, and dangerous flooding.
What to Know:
Storm Name: Uwan (Fung Wong)
Category: Expected Category 4 Super Typhoon
Peak Winds: Up to 220 km/h (138 mph)
Expected Landfall: Monday, November 10
Target Area: Northern-Central Luzon, Philippines
Residents and local governments are gearing up for what could be one of the most destructive storms of 2025.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox