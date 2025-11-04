Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) whips central Philippines with up to 155 km/h gusts, leaves extensive damage

Within 24 hours (by 5pm, November 4), Tino is projected to be over the coastal waters of the Cuyo Islands, still maintaining winds of 140 km/h. Over the next two days, the typhoon is expected to approach and move off the coast of Palawan, further strengthening, with projections of 150-155 km/h by November 6 before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).