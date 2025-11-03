Philippines: 75 flights cancelled as typhoon gains strength, threatens Visayas

Flight disruptions announced by airlines on November 3 and 4, 2025 due to Typhoon Tino
Manila: At least 75 flights were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday (November 3-4, 2025), due to adverse weather conditions caused by Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi).
A number of airlines — including Philippine Airlines, Air Asia, Cebu Pacific (Cebgo), and Sunlight Air — published their flight cancellation list on Monday covering November 3 and 4, 2025 travel dates.
Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced 16 flight cancellations on Monday (November 3, 2025) as Typhoon Tino/Kalmaegi has strengthened while moving in from the south-west Pacific toward the Visayas in central Philippines.
AirAsia Philippines
At least 45 domestic AirAsia flights scheduled for November 4 were cancelled, mostly in Manila affecting thousands of passengers travelling to Caticlan, Iloilo, Cebu, Tagbilaran, Tacloban, Bacolod, and Kalibo.
Additionally, four Manila-Tacloban flights scheduled for November 3 were cancelled.
AirAsia informed affected passengers by email and SMS about their flight status and provided service recovery options such as a one-time complimentary date change within 30 days, credit valid for 730 days, or a full refund to the original payment method.
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced announced the cancellation of 14 domestic flights on November 3 due to Typhoon Tino, impacting flights from Sunlight Air and CebGo in Clark, Cebu, and Siargao.
CAAP emphasised safety over convenience and urged travellers to check flight status and consider alternatives.
Travellers are encouraged to verify flight status through airline communication channels and mobile apps, and consider alternative travel options. Airlines are working to assist affected passengers as quickly as possible.
Below are the flights cancelled, so far (list being updated as information becomes available):
DG6763 Clark-Siargo
DG6764 Siargao-Clark
DG6855 Cebu-Siargao
DG6856 Siargao-Cebu
DG6859 Cebu-Siargao
DG6860 Siargao-Cebu
DG6853 Cebu-Siargao
DG6854 Siargao-Cebu
DG6861 Cebu-Siargao
DG6862 Siargao-Cebu
PR 2875 Clark-Siargao
PR 2375 Siargao-Cebu
PR 2382 Cebu-Siargao
PR 2383 Siargao-Cebu
PR 2973 Manila-Siargao
PR 2974 Siargao-Manila
PR 2985 Manila-Tacloban
PR 2986 Tacloban-Manila
PR 2987 Manila-Tacloban
PR 2988 Tacloban-Manila
PR 2238 Mactan-Mactan
PR 2239 Tacloban-Manila
PR 2651 Mactan-Borongan
PR 2652 Borongan-Mactan
PR 2336 Butuan-Cebu
PR 2939 Butuan-Manila
2R 898 Clark-Siargao
2R 990 Siargao-Clark
2R 857 Cebu-Siargao
2R 858 Siargao-Cebu
