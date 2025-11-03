GOLD/FOREX
Philippines: 75 flights cancelled as typhoon gains strength, threatens Visayas

Flight disruptions announced by airlines on November 3 and 4, 2025 due to Typhoon Tino

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
This handout photo taken on November 3, 2025 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard-Eastern Samar Station shows coast guard personnel assist in evacuating residents along coastal areas of San Julian town, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines, ahead of the landfall of Typhoon Kalmaegi.
AFP

Manila: At least 75 flights were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday (November 3-4, 2025), due to adverse weather conditions caused by Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi).

A number of airlines — including Philippine Airlines, Air Asia, Cebu Pacific (Cebgo), and Sunlight Air — published their flight cancellation list on Monday covering November 3 and 4, 2025 travel dates.

PAL

Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced 16 flight cancellations on Monday (November 3, 2025) as Typhoon Tino/Kalmaegi has strengthened while moving in from the south-west Pacific toward the Visayas in central Philippines.

AirAsia Philippines

At least 45 domestic AirAsia flights scheduled for November 4 were cancelled, mostly in Manila affecting thousands of passengers travelling to Caticlan, Iloilo, Cebu, Tagbilaran, Tacloban, Bacolod, and Kalibo.

Additionally, four Manila-Tacloban flights scheduled for November 3 were cancelled.

AirAsia informed affected passengers by email and SMS about their flight status and provided service recovery options such as a one-time complimentary date change within 30 days, credit valid for 730 days, or a full refund to the original payment method.

Civil Aviation Authority

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced announced the cancellation of 14 domestic flights on November 3 due to Typhoon Tino, impacting flights from Sunlight Air and CebGo in Clark, Cebu, and Siargao.

CAAP emphasised safety over convenience and urged travellers to check flight status and consider alternatives.

Travellers are encouraged to verify flight status through airline communication channels and mobile apps, and consider alternative travel options. Airlines are working to assist affected passengers as quickly as possible.

Below are the flights cancelled, so far (list being updated as information becomes available):

Cebgo:

  • DG6763 Clark-Siargo

  • DG6764 Siargao-Clark

  • DG6855 Cebu-Siargao

  • DG6856 Siargao-Cebu

  • DG6859 Cebu-Siargao

  • DG6860 Siargao-Cebu

  • DG6853 Cebu-Siargao

  • DG6854 Siargao-Cebu

  • DG6861 Cebu-Siargao

  • DG6862 Siargao-Cebu

Philippine Airlines:

  • PR 2875 Clark-Siargao

  • PR 2375 Siargao-Cebu

  • PR 2382 Cebu-Siargao

  • PR 2383 Siargao-Cebu

  • PR 2973 Manila-Siargao

  • PR 2974 Siargao-Manila

  • PR 2985 Manila-Tacloban

  • PR 2986 Tacloban-Manila

  • PR 2987 Manila-Tacloban

  • PR 2988 Tacloban-Manila

  • PR 2238 Mactan-Mactan

  • PR 2239 Tacloban-Manila

  • PR 2651 Mactan-Borongan

  • PR 2652 Borongan-Mactan

  • PR 2336 Butuan-Cebu

  • PR 2939 Butuan-Manila

Sunlight Air:

  • 2R 898 Clark-Siargao

  • 2R 990 Siargao-Clark

  • 2R 857 Cebu-Siargao

  • 2R 858 Siargao-Cebu

Passengers are advised to either rebook their tickers within 60 days, convert to travel credits, or opt for a refund.

