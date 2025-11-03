Tropical Storm Kalmaegi (Tino) intensifies threatens central Philippine islands

The potential landfall area: Between Leyte and Southern Leyte by early tomorrow morning.​

Rapid Intensification (RI): Kalmaegi (Tino) has the potential to undergo RI due of favourable conditions such as high Oceanic Heat Content (OHC) and very low wind shear environment, as per local bureay Pagasa.​

Most global forecast models indicate that Kalmaegi (Tino) could develop into a severe tropical storm, likely comparable to a Category 3 or 4 hurricane.

48-hour outlook: Kalmaegi (Tino) is forecast to turn more westward and is expected to intensify into a high-end Category 1 Typhoon later on Monday.​

By early Tuesday morning, Kalmaegi (Tino) core is expected to make landfall in the area between Silago and Abuyog in Leyte and will traverse Leyte Island, passing over the Camotes Islands.​

It is expected to move west-southwestward at 30 kph, possibly reaching typhoon strength with winds of 150-165 km/h, near its peak intensity upon landfall.​

The storm may intensify into a typhoon before making landfall between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning over Eastern Samar or Dinagat Islands.​

Pagasa warns of a high risk of life-threatening storm surges, with surges expected to reach more than 3 meters in Eastern Samar and between 2.1 to 3 meters in Dinagat Islands, Leyte, and other areas.​

Tino is forecast to traverse Visayas and northern Palawan before exiting the West Philippine Sea around Wednesday.