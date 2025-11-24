Philippines: Tropical depression ‘Verbena’ seen intensifying into storm

Location: As of 11am on November 24, 2025, the center of Verbena is estimated approximately 300-400 km east-southeast of the Caraga Region (based on satellite imagery and forecast positioning).

Intensity: MSW of 55 km/h near the center, with gusts up to 70-80 km/h. Central pressure is approximately 1002 hPa. The system remains a tropical depression but shows organized convection as depicted in infrared satellite imagery (Himawari-IR1 at 10:40 AM PHT), with a developing low-level circulation and scattered rainbands.

Movement: West-northwestward at 15-20 km/h.