Dubai rolls out new and revised parking tariffs across 17 key areas in 2025

Dubai updates parking fees to streamline traffic in 17 areas
Dubai: Dubai concluded 2025 with wide-ranging changes to public parking charges across 17 key areas, as Parkin, the emirate’s largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services, completed the rollout of new and revised tariffs aimed at improving parking management and easing traffic flow in high-demand districts.
The adjustments, introduced and refined throughout the year, included the application of new parking tariffs, amendments to existing rates, and the standardisation of hourly limits and subscription packages.
According to the company, the measures were designed to improve the efficiency of public parking use while responding to the varying needs of residents, workers and visitors across different parts of the city.
Under the updated structure, parking fees ranged from a minimum of Dh2 for 30 minutes or one hour in some locations to a maximum of Dh36 for 24 hours in others.
Monthly subscription packages were priced from Dh300, while annual subscriptions reached up to Dh4,040, depending on the area and level of demand.
Free parking periods were retained in several zones, including Sundays and official public holidays, alongside designated free periods for worshippers during prayer times at parking areas surrounding mosques.
Among the areas where new or revised tariffs were introduced was Al Sufouh 2 (Zone F), where rates were set at Dh2 for 30 minutes, Dh4 per hour, and Dh32 for stays of eight hours up to a full day.
New parking categories, W and WP, were also introduced in areas such as Al Qusais 1, Al Karama, Dubai Maritime City and Al Kifaf. In W zones, parking was charged at Dh4 per hour throughout the day, while WP zones applied a variable tariff of Dh4 per hour outside peak periods and Dh6 per hour during peak times.
In Mirdif, paid parking was applied to zones 251C and 251D from Monday to Saturday, between 8am and 10pm, with parking remaining free on Sundays and public holidays. Fees were set at Dh2 per hour outside peak times and Dh4 per hour during peak periods. A similar tariff system was implemented in Al Jaddaf, covering both surface and side parking areas.
Other changes included the introduction of 24-hour paid parking at Gate Avenue-Al Khail (365N), with rates of Dh4 per hour or Dh30 for a full day.
New mosque-adjacent parking zones, identified as MP and M, were activated near several mosques, offering reduced rates outside peak hours and free parking for worshippers during official prayer times.
The revised tariffs were extended to a number of residential, commercial and education hubs, including Dubai Outsource City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Production City and Jumeirah Village Triangle. Daily maximum charges in these areas varied between Dh20 and Dh36, alongside monthly and annual subscription options tailored to regular users.
