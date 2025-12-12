Abu Dhabi announces new parking rules in commercial areas of Mohammed Bin Zayed City

The new regulations will be effective from Dec 15
Abu Dhabi: Q Mobility, the company responsible for managing and developing public parking in Abu Dhabi, announced the introduction of parking regulation in commercial areas of Mohammed Bin Zayed City, effective from December 15.
The move, overseen by the Integrated Transport Centre under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, will be rolled out in phases, with the first covering sectors ME9, ME10, ME11 and ME12.
The company said the initiative is intended to optimise the use of parking spaces and enhance the user experience by providing organised and safe parking areas.
Parking will remain free during the initial phase.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox