Fireworks, family fun, and waterfront celebrations await
The UAE is set to welcome 2026 with record-breaking fireworks, dazzling drone shows, and spectacular pyrotechnics lighting up the skies on New Year’s Eve. Across the country, residents and visitors can enjoy celebrations ranging from vibrant city displays to scenic waterfronts and tranquil park settings.
Ajman will join the celebrations with fireworks across key locations, giving residents and visitors plenty of ways to ring in the New Year.
Location: Opposite Ajman Saray Hotel
Enjoy a festive evening along the scenic corniche, where fireworks light up the sky against the hotel’s picturesque backdrop.
The Al Jurf area at Festival Land will host family-friendly celebrations, with fireworks and entertainment ensuring a fun-filled night for all ages.
Celebrate in the heart of the city at Ajman Boulevard, where visitors can enjoy vibrant fireworks displays and a lively atmosphere.
For a more tranquil experience, Sweer Park in Masfout offers fireworks amidst natural scenery, perfect for families and friends looking for a quieter celebration.
With waterfront displays, city celebrations, and scenic park settings, Ajman’s 2026 New Year’s Eve programme offers something for everyone, making it an ideal destination to welcome the New Year in style.
Beyond Ajman, Dubai will stage an iconic skyline display, Ras Al Khaimah aims for multiple world records, and Abu Dhabi will host marathon-length fireworks.
Other locations, including Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and Northern Emirates destinations, will also feature fireworks, ensuring a nationwide spectacle for all ages.
From towering city displays to waterfront shows and tranquil park celebrations, the UAE’s 2026 New Year’s Eve programme promises an unforgettable start to the year, making the night a truly spectacular way to welcome 2026.
