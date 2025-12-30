GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

NYE 2026 in UAE: Ajman reveals top locations for New Year’s Eve fireworks

Fireworks, family fun, and waterfront celebrations await

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Ring in 2026: Ajman announces 4 epic fireworks locations
Ring in 2026: Ajman announces 4 epic fireworks locations
Gulf News

The UAE is set to welcome 2026 with record-breaking fireworks, dazzling drone shows, and spectacular pyrotechnics lighting up the skies on New Year’s Eve. Across the country, residents and visitors can enjoy celebrations ranging from vibrant city displays to scenic waterfronts and tranquil park settings.

Ajman will join the celebrations with fireworks across key locations, giving residents and visitors plenty of ways to ring in the New Year.

Ajman Corniche

Location: Opposite Ajman Saray Hotel
Enjoy a festive evening along the scenic corniche, where fireworks light up the sky against the hotel’s picturesque backdrop.

Festival Land – Al Jurf Area

The Al Jurf area at Festival Land will host family-friendly celebrations, with fireworks and entertainment ensuring a fun-filled night for all ages.

Ajman Boulevard

Celebrate in the heart of the city at Ajman Boulevard, where visitors can enjoy vibrant fireworks displays and a lively atmosphere.

Sweer Park – Masfout

For a more tranquil experience, Sweer Park in Masfout offers fireworks amidst natural scenery, perfect for families and friends looking for a quieter celebration.

With waterfront displays, city celebrations, and scenic park settings, Ajman’s 2026 New Year’s Eve programme offers something for everyone, making it an ideal destination to welcome the New Year in style.

UAE-wide celebrations

Beyond Ajman, Dubai will stage an iconic skyline display, Ras Al Khaimah aims for multiple world records, and Abu Dhabi will host marathon-length fireworks.

Other locations, including Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and Northern Emirates destinations, will also feature fireworks, ensuring a nationwide spectacle for all ages.

From towering city displays to waterfront shows and tranquil park celebrations, the UAE’s 2026 New Year’s Eve programme promises an unforgettable start to the year, making the night a truly spectacular way to welcome 2026.

Related Topics:
AjmanNew Yearnye

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New Year 2026 in Dubai: Major parks open late for celebrations

Dubai parks extend hours for New Year 2026 celebrations

2m read
Spectacular fireworks are set to light up the skies at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

UAE prepares dazzling, record-breaking NYE fireworks

2m read
New Year's Eve fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.

NYE 2026: Best spots to watch fireworks in Abu Dhabi

4m read
Bangladeshi expats in UAE bag Dh100K in Big Ticket draw

Bangladeshi expats in UAE bag Dh100K in Big Ticket draw

1m read