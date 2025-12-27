A guide to the best public spots, festivals and waterfronts lighting up Abu Dhabi
Dubai: As the year draws to a close, Abu Dhabi lights up with spectacular fireworks across beaches, deserts, islands and city waterfronts.
From record-breaking displays to quieter spots idealfor families, the capital offers countless ways to ring in the New Year.
Here's your guide to the best viewing locations, organised by setting and atmosphere.
One of Abu Dhabi's most spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations unfolds at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. This year's event features an extraordinary 62-minute continuous fireworks display, carefully choreographed and split into multiple segments running from 8pm until midnight. The show is enhanced by around 6,500 drones forming impressive 3D designs inspired by Emirati heritage and national identity. Viewing areas include the Camping Village, Heritage Village and Majlis zones, giving visitors multiple vantage points across the sky.
Beyond the fireworks, the festival grounds come alive with live performances, cultural activities, international pavilions, amusement rides and traditional experiences such as falconry and crafts. Entry is just Dh10, making it one of the most accessible large-scale celebrations in the UAE.
Fireworks visible: Yes, full show from the festival grounds and surrounding areas.
Stretching eight kilometres along the city's coastline, the Corniche remains a perennial favourite for New Year's Eve fireworks. Visitors can spread out across Corniche Beach or head to organised areas such as the MOTN Festival or Manar at Lulu Island. The expansive open views make it ideal for families and groups who want breathing room without committing to ticketed events.
Some visitors opt for an entirely different perspective, hiring jet skis to watch from the water, though crowds can become quite heavy as the evening progresses.
Fireworks visible: Yes, along most of the Corniche waterfront.
Al Maryah Island offers a more sophisticated, urban backdrop for fireworks viewing. The waterfront promenades, restaurants and lounges provide front-row seats to the sky lighting up at midnight. Whilst many choose to dine indoors, there are also public outdoor areas where you can catch the display without needing to book a table.
This spot suits those seeking atmosphere without festival-scale crowds.
Fireworks visible: Yes, from waterfront promenades and nearby viewing points.
Yas Island hosts multiple fireworks viewing locations across Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina, Yas Beach and Manar at Samaliyah Island. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 PM and again at midnight, making it particularly family-friendly for those with younger children. The area blends waterfront views with entertainment zones, dining options and hotels, with some packages including gala dinners and live performances.
Even without advance bookings, public areas around Yas Bay and Yas Marina offer clear views of the fireworks display.
Fireworks visible: Yes, from several locations across Yas Island.
For a more laid-back celebration, Al Hudayriyat Island offers open spaces and beachside views away from the city centre bustle. Many visitors spend the day cycling, surfing or playing padel before settling down in the evening to watch the fireworks. Beachfront picnic areas and glamping zones provide unobstructed sightlines of the night sky.
This spot particularly suits families and groups looking for space and a calmer countdown.
Fireworks visible: Yes, from beach and waterfront areas.
Liwa's New Year celebrations bring fireworks to the heart of the desert. Displays can be viewed from the main festival areas, Liwa Village and the surrounding dunes near Tal Moreeb, including the famous 'Scary Mountain' dune. The open desert setting offers completely uninterrupted views, making the fireworks feel larger and more dramatic against the night sky.
The festival continues until 3rd January, with entry priced at Dh10, allowing visitors to combine fireworks with desert activities and cultural events.
Fireworks visible: Yes, from festival zones and nearby dunes.
One of Abu Dhabi's most iconic buildings hosts a headline New Year's Eve event this year, featuring a live performance by John Legend alongside fireworks at midnight. Whilst tickets for the gala dinner come at a premium price, the fireworks can still be enjoyed from nearby roads, pavements and surrounding areas without entering the venue itself.
This makes it entirely possible to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the fireworks without committing to the full event.
Fireworks visible: Yes, from neighbouring buildings, roads and open areas.
Abu Dhabi's New Year's Eve fireworks range from massive, record-attempting spectacles to quieter waterfront and desert displays. Arriving early, planning your parking and checking road closures can make a significant difference, particularly at major festival locations. Wherever you choose to watch, the capital offers plenty of memorable ways to welcome the New Year beneath a sky full of lights.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
