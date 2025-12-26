GOLD/FOREX
NYE 2026: Dubai Frame to dazzle with drones and fireworks

City-wide celebrations promise a safe and spectacular experience for families

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Fireworks, extended park hours and family-only beaches ensure festive fun this New Year’s Eve.
Gulf News archive

Dubai: The iconic Dubai Frame will light up the sky this New Year’s Eve with drone shows for the first time, complementing its traditional fireworks display. The new addition promises a unique experience for residents and visitors alike.

Speaking to Gulf News, Adel Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Dubai Municipality, said the Frame celebration is part of a city-wide programme featuring 48 fireworks shows at 40 locations across the emirate.

Family-friendly beaches and parks

To ensure safe and enjoyable festivities, all public beaches — including Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim — will be reserved exclusively for families from 3pm on December 31 until 6pm on January 1. Security personnel will be deployed at all designated beaches to maintain safety and order. In addition, 14 public parks will extend their operating hours until 1am, providing families with safe and comfortable spaces to enjoy the celebrations.

Dubai Municipality measures

Al Marzouqi confirmed the authority’s full preparedness for New Year celebrations. A total of 2,600 staff will be deployed, including 300 supervisors and 2,300 sanitation workers, supported by 400 vehicles. The plan focuses on public health, food safety, and cleanliness at public spaces.

  • Food Safety: Inspections will be conducted at malls, hotels, restaurants, and public event sites to ensure compliance.

  • Park and Beach Management: Special teams will oversee public parks, recreational areas, and beaches, with lifeguards on duty, especially during nighttime hours.

  • Waste Management: Round-the-clock operations will ensure cleanliness at all event sites.

Safety and comfort a priority

The municipality’s readiness plan is implemented in full coordination with Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Dubai Resilience Centre, covering public safety, health, waste management, and food safety.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
