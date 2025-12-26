NYE 2026: Dubai Frame to dazzle with drones and fireworks

City-wide celebrations promise a safe and spectacular experience for families
Dubai: The iconic Dubai Frame will light up the sky this New Year’s Eve with drone shows for the first time, complementing its traditional fireworks display. The new addition promises a unique experience for residents and visitors alike.
Speaking to Gulf News, Adel Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Dubai Municipality, said the Frame celebration is part of a city-wide programme featuring 48 fireworks shows at 40 locations across the emirate.
To ensure safe and enjoyable festivities, all public beaches — including Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim — will be reserved exclusively for families from 3pm on December 31 until 6pm on January 1. Security personnel will be deployed at all designated beaches to maintain safety and order. In addition, 14 public parks will extend their operating hours until 1am, providing families with safe and comfortable spaces to enjoy the celebrations.
Al Marzouqi confirmed the authority’s full preparedness for New Year celebrations. A total of 2,600 staff will be deployed, including 300 supervisors and 2,300 sanitation workers, supported by 400 vehicles. The plan focuses on public health, food safety, and cleanliness at public spaces.
Food Safety: Inspections will be conducted at malls, hotels, restaurants, and public event sites to ensure compliance.
Park and Beach Management: Special teams will oversee public parks, recreational areas, and beaches, with lifeguards on duty, especially during nighttime hours.
Waste Management: Round-the-clock operations will ensure cleanliness at all event sites.
The municipality’s readiness plan is implemented in full coordination with Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Dubai Resilience Centre, covering public safety, health, waste management, and food safety.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox