Dubai NYE 2026: Nearly 10,000 officers deployed for 48 fireworks displays

Dubai’s Event Security Committee confirms full readiness for New Year 2026 celebrations
Dubai’s Event Security Committee (ESC) has confirmed that all security, organisational, and service preparations are in place for New Year’s Eve 2026, ensuring the celebrations uphold Dubai’s reputation for world-class events.
The announcement was made at a press conference at Dubai Civil Defence headquarters, attended by senior officials from government and partner entities involved in securing and organising the festivities.
This year, the emirate will host 48 fireworks shows at 40 locations, including Burj Khalifa, Global Village, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Atlantis The Royal, Al Marmoom Oasis, Expo City Dubai, Dubai Frame, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and Hatta.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations and ESC Chairman, said 55 government, semi-government, and private entities are working together under a unified framework. Dubai is divided into four operational sectors—North, Central, West, and Marine—to ensure smooth coordination.
Support services include 37 assistance tents offering police services, first aid, lost-and-found support, visitor guidance, and care for lost children. Major General Al Mazrouei urged the public to follow safety instructions, cooperate with authorities, and report emergencies via 999 or non-emergencies to 901.
Dubai Police will deploy 9,884 officers and 1,625 patrol vehicles, supported by 53 marine boats, 36 bicycles, and 34 mounted units.
Major General Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa confirmed deployment of 1,754 firefighters across five sectors. Over 306 facilities were inspected for safety compliance, and 156 specialised vehicles, including 12 marine firefighting boats, are ready.
RTA CEO Hussain Al Banna highlighted full readiness to manage traffic and public transport in Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Road closures will start at 4pm and gradually expand until 11pm, affecting key roads including Al Asayel Street, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street, Lower and Upper Financial Centre Roads, Al Mustaqbal Street, Al Sukook Street, and Sheikh Zayed Road.
Public transport capacity has been boosted with 14,000 taxis, 18,000 limousines, and 1,300 buses, while Dubai Metro and Tram will operate continuously for 43 hours.
Dubai Ambulance Services will operate 236 points across the emirate, supported by specialised vehicles, air ambulance units, and volunteers. Dubai Health has deployed 1,900 medical staff, six hospitals, four clinics, and a fully equipped field hospital near Burj Khalifa.
Dubai Municipality has ensured safety and comfort at beaches and parks, with 14 parks remaining open until 1am. Fireworks and drone shows will be staged at Dubai Frame for the first time.
Dubai Media Inc will broadcast the celebrations globally, including a special programme “Fihobi Dubai”, showcasing UAE achievements and poetry by the country’s leaders.
Adel Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Dubai Municipality, confirmed the deployment of 2,600 staff, including 300 supervisors and 2,300 sanitation workers, supported by 400 vehicles.
The plan focuses on:
Food Safety: Inspections at malls, hotels, restaurants, and public event sites.
Park and Beach Management: Special teams securing parks, recreational areas, and beaches, with lifeguards on duty, especially at night.
Waste Management: Round-the-clock operations to maintain cleanliness at event sites.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri confirmed 1,800 volunteers supporting Dubai Police across eight key locations. Volunteers represent over 30 nationalities, reinforcing community involvement in security efforts.
ESC officials praised all teams for their dedication, reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to a safe, organised, and memorable New Year celebration.
