Surfing dog Sugar, first animal in Surfing Hall of Fame, faces cancer with global support
Dubai: For years, Sugar wasn’t just another viral pet, she was the dog who changed how the world saw surfing animals. The rescue pup from Huntington Beach, California, rose from humble beginnings to global fame, eventually earning a place in history as the first animal ever inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame.
Now, at 16 years old, Sugar is confronting a deeply personal and emotional challenge: a cancer diagnosis that has her devoted fans and community rallying in support. She dominated dog surfing competitions, amassing nineteen titles and winning five World Dog Surf Championships, feats that made her a beloved figure on beaches up and down Southern California.
Her owner, Ryan Rustan, revealed that Sugar recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor. While the procedure addressed the growth, she still faces ongoing treatment. Ryan, who credits Sugar with saving his own life, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help manage medical expenses during this chapter. “Sugar has brought so much joy to so many,” he shared. “If her story has touched your heart, any support means the world.”
Beyond competitions, Sugar spent years as a therapy animal, bringing smiles to veterans and visitors at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Long Beach through surf therapy programs.
Rustan spoke with local outlet Fox 11, tearfully reflecting on Sugar’s prognosis and the limited time they may have left together. He also celebrated his dog’s accomplishments, calling her the “most decorated surfing dog on the planet.”
“She’s been on the forefront of showing other dogs how to ride a shortboard properly,” he said. “I love her so much. I’m not ready for her to go. But she taught me a lot. She taught me that life’s cool."
Now, as her final chapter unfolds, her community is preparing to celebrate her life with a special beach gathering, giving fans one last chance to see her ride the waves she loved so much
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji