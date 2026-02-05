The one-year-old cocker spaniel is promoting pet-friendly life in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai's Jumeirah Lakes Towers just got a whole lot cuter. The neighbourhood has named its very first Chief Dog Officer, and he's absolutely adorable.
Chase is a one-year-old English Cocker Spaniel with a big personality. His new job is making JLT an even better place for pets and their owners.
JLT invited locals to nominate their dogs for this special role. The response was huge. Dog owners from across the neighbourhood shared stories about their furry friends and why they deserved the title.
After reviewing all the entries with community partners, Chase won everyone over. His playful spirit and love of life made him the perfect pick.
Chase's role is pretty straightforward. He's there to spread joy and promote good pet etiquette around the neighbourhood.
His main duties include welcoming new dogs and their families to JLT. He'll also encourage friendly behaviour at the dog park and other shared spaces. Plus, he gets to explore and show off all the pet-friendly cafes and walking spots around the area.
Chase will pop up at neighborhood events and support local pet businesses too. Basically, he's the ultimate community ambassador with four paws.
Chase didn't just get a fancy title. He scored some serious benefits too.
Max & Mia, a local pet boutique, designed him a custom outfit in JLT's signature colors. The shop is known for creating fun seasonal collections for pets, from Valentine's Day to Diwali themes.
He also got a year-long Gold Membership at Noble Veterinary Clinics in JLT. That means top-notch healthcare covered. Add to that an Dh500 voucher from Pawsome Friends, an Dh200 voucher from Splendour Fields, and fresh meats and treats from Furchild Pet Nutrition.
Not a bad deal for a pup.
JLT has always been one of Dubai's most pet-friendly neighbourhoods. This initiative celebrates that community spirit in a fun way.
It's about recognising how much pets mean to the people who live and work here.
If you want to see what Chase gets up to, you can follow his neighbourhood adventures on Instagram at @jltbydmcc.
From cafe visits to park hangouts, Chase is already making his mark as JLT's most beloved resident.
Welcome to the team, Chase. JLT just got a whole lot more tail-wagging fun.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
