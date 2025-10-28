Part of the lake is being thoughtfully redeveloped to provide upgraded walkways, green spaces, public seating, and underground parking as part of a new community hub. The hub will include family-focused amenities that will further enrich community life – such as children’s play areas, sports facilities, a medical clinic, a mix of lifestyle outlets, and waterfront cafés and restaurants. It’s important to note that a significant portion of Lake D will remain an integral and much-loved feature of the neighbourhood with enhanced environmental and water quality. Through these enhancement works, the lakefront will continue to remain a place for residents and visitors to relax, connect, and enjoy.