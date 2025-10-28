DMCC explains their plans for Lake D and addresses resident concerns to Gulf News
Dubai: Residents and visitors to the Lake D area in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) are seeing a very different view than usual, as the lake currently appears drained and partly fenced off for development.
Residents in the surrounding clusters say that one section of the lake is being prepared for construction, while the rest has been drained. For some, this has temporarily affected the visual appeal of the vibrant community space and caused a strong odour in the area.
In a statement to Gulf News, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the area’s operator, assured that a significant portion of the lake will be retained. The upgrade will include not only additional retail but also a clinic and family-focused amenities for residents.
In an official response to Gulf News, DMCC, the free zone authority and master developer of JLT, said it is committed to enhancing “the quality, sustainability, and livability” of the community:
“Continuously enhancing the quality, sustainability, and livability of Jumeirah Lakes Towers is one of DMCC’s core priorities, and the Lake D Enhancement Project is part of this broader vision to ensure JLT remains one of Dubai’s most desirable mixed-use communities.
Part of the lake is being thoughtfully redeveloped to provide upgraded walkways, green spaces, public seating, and underground parking as part of a new community hub. The hub will include family-focused amenities that will further enrich community life – such as children’s play areas, sports facilities, a medical clinic, a mix of lifestyle outlets, and waterfront cafés and restaurants. It’s important to note that a significant portion of Lake D will remain an integral and much-loved feature of the neighbourhood with enhanced environmental and water quality. Through these enhancement works, the lakefront will continue to remain a place for residents and visitors to relax, connect, and enjoy.
As with any major community project, certain elements are still being sequenced and coordinated with our technical teams and partners. To ensure that the community is kept up to date on the latest developments, we will continue to share updates online via our website, social channels, and community noticeboards.”
Ritu Kant Ojha, a real estate advisor and founder of jltliving.com - a free platform where residents can share advice and support one another has lived in JLT for six years. He said he supports the long-term goal of improving the community but hopes the lake can be cleaned as soon as possible.
“If the plan includes adding more retail spaces and upgrading the area, that could potentially benefit the community and property values long-term, I’m onboard and others too. But the immediate, pressing issue right now is the state of the lake,” he said.
Although the lake is currently partially drained, a strong odor lingers in some areas due to remnants of algae and sludge. "As community members, we hope that the lake will be cleaned up efficiently, as the current state raises health concerns.
Ojha said residents are finding it difficult to enjoy their usual activities around the lake due to the current conditions.
“This is usually the best time of year to be outdoors. I often walk my dog, see the birds, and watch families enjoying the area. We’ve built memories here and the shared hope is to see our lake restored properly. I love living here, and we hope the current situation doesn’t last too long and does not reflect the usual high standard of living.”
He also noted that the disruption is affecting local cafés and restaurants that rely on outdoor seating during the cooler months. “Exploring ways to support these local businesses through this period could be beneficial for the community.”
Ojha also highlighted the importance of improving feedback and communication between the community and the developer.
“At the moment, feedback often goes through individual building management, which can be fragmented. We have started using jltliving.com as a community platform for residents to share feedback constructively.”
Another resident, Hardik Desai, who has lived in JLT for three years, shared similar views.
“As the cooler weather returns, JLT residents are eager to enjoy outdoor spaces, particularly the lakeside areas that attract migratory birds. However, one of the lakes remains inaccessible due to ongoing renovation work. Many of us look forward to spending time by the lake during this season, it’s a cherished part of our community experience. Unfortunately, the lake next to our building is currently under renovation, and we’re unable to enjoy it.”
While other lakes in JLT are well-maintained and open to the public, the affected lake continues to emit unpleasant odors. Residents acknowledge that improvement plans are in place but are urging faster execution.
“We understand that work is scheduled but progress has been slow. We simply want to see visible improvements so we can enjoy the space again,” he added.
Some residents who are not directly affected by the works still expressed a desire for more updates and visual guidance. “I don’t face the lake, so I’m not directly impacted. I think there should be some visuals or mock-ups on the boards later on, so residents can have a better understanding of what’s happening behind,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous.
Recently, a few residents said they have noticed cleaning efforts underway and DMCC confirmed it continues to monitor and address community concerns related to Lake D.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox