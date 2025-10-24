'It reminded me of home, back in England'

A cosy, comfortable nook is what comes to mind when you step into Vishakha Abbi’s 1BHK. The living room opens up to a charming verandah that overlooks a swimming pool framed by trees. She leads us to a neat, spruced-up bedroom, mentioning with a laugh that she “just had it cleaned.”

Abbi, a behaviour strategist, clearly cherishes this home she’s built for herself. She moved here in July, after living in JBR and JVC, in search of a little more peace. “When I found the property here in Town Square, I knew it was perfect for me,” she says. “I moved here because it reminded me of home — a place called Rochester, just outside London.”

Town Square, she explains, ticked all the right boxes. It’s quiet and calm, yet close to everything she needs — including the vast Al Qudra desert, just a few minutes away. “I get the balance of city and country life,” Abbi says.

One of the biggest perks: The rent. “It’s just so reasonable,” she says. “I pay Dh70,000 for the year, and I’m lucky to have a great landlord, too.”

But it’s not just the affordability that makes her stay special — it’s the sense of community. Abbi describes tranquil mornings filled with the sound of friendly chatter across balconies. “It’s such a mixed community — singles, Indian expats, Emiratis, and lots of families. Everyone is so understanding here,” she says. What stands out to her most is how residents choose to stay long-term, creating a genuine neighbourhood feel.

And, of course, convenience is never far. “There’s an abundance of restaurants — British, Italian, Indian, and so many coffee shops. There’s something for everyone,” she says. “I’d say there are at least ten choices nearby.” Moreover, there's variety of grocery stores and shops catering to different budgets, and it’s easy to see why she calls Town Square the perfect blend of comfort, community, and convenience.