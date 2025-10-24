'It's a relatively new community that's expanding quickly', say residents
When British neurodiversity expert Dani Hakim moved to Dubai’s Town Square in 2019, she was looking for a peaceful community to raise her two children. Today, she and her husband live in a three-bedroom townhouse they purchased for Dh1.36 million, and she says it’s been the perfect fit.
“It’s a calm neighbourhood and ideal for families,” Dani says. “We have a park, splash pad, kids’ play areas and outdoor sports facilities like basketball and football. The community is growing — there are new cafés and gyms opening, and it’s slowly becoming a place where you don’t have to leave the area for anything.”
Located along Al Qudra Road, Town Square is known for its family-friendly design, leafy pathways and relative quiet compared to Dubai’s bustling central districts. For Dani, who has lived in the UAE for 16 years, that distance from the city is part of the charm.
“It’s away from the central city, but we don’t mind that,” she says. “The community connects directly to the E611, so we don’t have to navigate too many turns or service roads to reach the main highway.”
Still, like many families, Dani remembers the days when traffic during school runs tested everyone’s patience.
“It used to take up to 45 minutes to reach Jebel Ali School in the mornings,” she recalls. “But since RTA opened the new exit, it’s only about 12 minutes now.”
In May 2025, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveiled a new exit connecting Town Square to E611, easing congestion along Al Qudra Road and improving access for nearby communities, including Mira. The infrastructure update has made commuting far smoother for residents.
For Marcella K, a Slovak expat who has lived in the UAE for over a decade and in Town Square for the past three years, the neighbourhood’s peaceful atmosphere is one of its biggest draws.
“It’s a relatively new community that’s expanding quickly,” she says. “We enjoy the calm environment, and there are plenty of amenities for children. Al Qudra Lake is close by too — perfect for cycling and picnics when the weather is nice.”
However, Marcella points out that being a developing area comes with a few challenges.
“There’s still a lot of construction, which brings noise and dust,” she says. “And while we have clinics, I really think Town Square needs a 24/7 hospital or emergency service nearby. The nearest hospital is about 25 minutes away, and that can be stressful during emergencies.”
She adds that the community could also benefit from a mall.
“A shopping mall with a few stores and a cinema would be amazing. Right now, the closest ones are around 25 to 30 minutes away. But it’s growing so fast — I think we’ll see these things soon.”
Despite these gaps, what Marcella values most isn’t a new store or facility — it’s the people.
“I’ve found a great community here,” she says with a smile. “We know our neighbours, and everyone is always there to help when someone needs it.”
Nestled off Al Qudra Road (D63), Town Square Dubai enjoys a prime location surrounded by family-friendly communities such as Arabian Ranches 2, Mudon, The Sustainable City, and Dubai Studio City. It’s also conveniently close to the Al Qudra cycling track, a popular weekend spot for outdoor enthusiasts.
When Nshama Group launched Town Square in 2015, the vision was clear — to create a master-planned community defined by generous green spaces and a modern, expansive layout. A decade later, residents say that’s exactly what makes the neighbourhood special.
From its tree-lined streets to vast open parks, Town Square offers a refreshing contrast to Dubai’s high-density developments. Its sprawling 154,000 square metres of parkland — equivalent to more than 28 football pitches — includes landscaped gardens, playgrounds, jogging trails and community areas designed for families to relax and connect.
Town Square is thoughtfully divided into smaller residential clusters known as “parcels,” each offering its own unique character and amenities. These include - Naseem, Safi, Zahra, Hayat, Noor, Sama, and Reem Townhouses and Hayat Boulevard, UNA, Al Zahra, and Safi Apartments.
A cosy, comfortable nook is what comes to mind when you step into Vishakha Abbi’s 1BHK. The living room opens up to a charming verandah that overlooks a swimming pool framed by trees. She leads us to a neat, spruced-up bedroom, mentioning with a laugh that she “just had it cleaned.”
Abbi, a behaviour strategist, clearly cherishes this home she’s built for herself. She moved here in July, after living in JBR and JVC, in search of a little more peace. “When I found the property here in Town Square, I knew it was perfect for me,” she says. “I moved here because it reminded me of home — a place called Rochester, just outside London.”
Town Square, she explains, ticked all the right boxes. It’s quiet and calm, yet close to everything she needs — including the vast Al Qudra desert, just a few minutes away. “I get the balance of city and country life,” Abbi says.
One of the biggest perks: The rent. “It’s just so reasonable,” she says. “I pay Dh70,000 for the year, and I’m lucky to have a great landlord, too.”
But it’s not just the affordability that makes her stay special — it’s the sense of community. Abbi describes tranquil mornings filled with the sound of friendly chatter across balconies. “It’s such a mixed community — singles, Indian expats, Emiratis, and lots of families. Everyone is so understanding here,” she says. What stands out to her most is how residents choose to stay long-term, creating a genuine neighbourhood feel.
And, of course, convenience is never far. “There’s an abundance of restaurants — British, Italian, Indian, and so many coffee shops. There’s something for everyone,” she says. “I’d say there are at least ten choices nearby.” Moreover, there's variety of grocery stores and shops catering to different budgets, and it’s easy to see why she calls Town Square the perfect blend of comfort, community, and convenience.
The development offers a mix of studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, along with 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses, catering to a wide range of needs and budgets.
How much do homes in Town Square cost?
For renters, Town Square offers some of the most affordable rates among Dubai’s newer communities.
Studios typically start from around Dh45,000 per year,
while townhouses can rent for Dh200,000 or more annually, depending on size and location.
When it comes to buying, prices have been steadily rising as demand grows.
A 3-bedroom townhouse now averages around Dh2 million,
and a 4-bedroom can reach close to Dh3 million.
According to Property Finder’s August 2025 survey, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Town Square is about Dh65,000 per year, while the average sale price sits at Dh850,000.
When compared to popular districts like Dubai Marina or Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Town Square remains notably more affordable. Yet residents enjoy the benefits of modern, newly built homes, green open spaces, and a peaceful environment — all without the premium price tag.
Town Square Dubai offers a convenient base for exploring some of the city’s most popular outdoor and family attractions. Just a short drive away are:
Al Qudra Lake, perfect for cycling, barbecues, and picnics.
Global Village, the multicultural leisure and entertainment destination.
Dubai Miracle Garden, home to millions of vibrant blooms arranged in stunning designs.
These nearby destinations add to Town Square’s appeal for families and those who enjoy an active, outdoorsy lifestyle.
Kevin Pearcey, who moved to Dubai a year ago and who works in Town Square and plans to buy a home here too, says, "There is nothing that really competes with Town Square. The amenities here are first class; the level of shops and restaurants, parks, basketball courts and gyms, and you've got all your grocery shops here. There is a school, doctors here," he explains.
It's a city within a city, he says, and perhaps that's the concept of it. "The price points, the rent here is so much cheaper if you factor in all these amenities. A one bedroom starts at around Dh55,000 a year, the two bedrooms are around Dh70, 000 if you're lucky but more like Dh80,000 to Dh1,20,000, because there are some new buildings that offer new facilities. But every new building is evolving, so it's getting better, with kitchens and appliances. It's a development that is growing with time. And this value is what drives Town Square," explains Pearcey. Echoing Abbi's sentiments, he adds, people stay here.
One of Town Square’s biggest strengths is its self-sufficiency. Residents have access to a wide range of facilities without needing to leave the neighbourhood.
Sports and recreation
Town Square is designed with fitness and leisure in mind, featuring:
Paddle tennis courts
Singles and doubles tennis courts
Football pitches
Basketball courts
Skate park and dog park
Wave Rider surfing simulator
Carousel, kids’ play areas, and water splash park
Green spaces and recreational parks are woven throughout the community, encouraging an active, family-oriented lifestyle.
The area is home to a growing number of restaurants, cafés, supermarkets, and fitness studios. Residents can find everything from casual dining to speciality coffee spots, as well as convenient shopping options.
Popular spots include:
Cafés such as Katrina Cakes, The Coffee Club, and The Lime Tree Café & Kitchen – Al Qudra
Fitness studios like Crank and F45 Training
Supermarkets including Carrefour, Spinneys, Géant, and Barakat Fresh & Easy
Whether you’re grabbing a coffee, stocking up on groceries, or joining a fitness class, most essentials are just a few minutes away.
Each enclave offers a blend of modern design, green surroundings, and access to shared facilities — part of what makes Town Square feel like a small city within Dubai.
Families benefit from several reputable schools nearby, offering quality education across different curricula:
Ranches Primary School
Jebel Ali School
Fairgreen International School
A new Horizon English School campus is also set to open in September 2027, in partnership with Cognita and Nshama. Located beside Dubai British School (DBS) Mira, it will offer the British curriculum from FS1 to Year 13, providing another sought-after schooling option for residents.
While Town Square offers a peaceful, family-oriented lifestyle, it’s important to weigh a few practical factors before moving in:
Distance from central Dubai: The community is farther from the main city, which appeals to those seeking tranquillity but may not suit those with long commutes.
Limited public transport: The area currently lacks robust public transport options, making it better suited for car owners.
Access to malls and hospitals: The nearest major shopping malls and 24/7 hospitals are around 25 minutes away, and travel times can increase with traffic. While several clinics operate within the community, most close by 9pm or 10pm.
Ongoing development: As a relatively new area, certain amenities are still expanding — but with rapid growth, more facilities are expected to open in the coming years.
With its modern homes, expansive parks, and family-focused design, Town Square Dubai has quickly evolved from a new development into one of the city’s most desirable suburban communities. It offers a rare balance — affordable, peaceful, and well-connected living surrounded by greenery and a genuine sense of neighbourhood.
