Their world revolved around this little haven. All roads led here, even when they were just six-years-old. “I was a naughty child at home, so my mother used to send me to the restaurant and sit by the big fridges. She would say ‘You can hear people, but you can’t see them’,” says Abbas. On the other hand, Majeed would ride around on a bicycle, near the shop. “I studied in the Iranian school right here,” he says.