Meet the Dubai chef who went from selling street food at hawker stalls to trailblazing Japanese dining in UAE

He takes what he learnt in Michelin-star kitchens, and adds the soul of street food
Dubai's Reif Othman’s story is as colourful and detailed as a masterfully crafted dish. You never know what new detail you might accidentally discover. Dig a little deeper into his journey, and you uncover a spoonful of gems: as a child, he helped his mother at her food stall in Singapore, learning speed, discipline, and flavour by watching her cook 36 dishes in just a few hours on two burners.
Another standout chapter: He was once a finance broker by day and made pizzas by night. “My chef told me, ‘You’re good at this, why waste your time?’ That was the push I needed. From that moment, I knew food was my future,” explains Othman, chef at YUBI, Dubai.
Indeed, a curious journey. So where did it all begin? He shares with us. Growing up around Malay home cooking and hawker food, Othman learned how to spin magic of simple ingredients transforming into something extraordinary. “My style now, mixing French, Italian and Japanese influences, comes from that same spirit of taking what’s familiar and giving it a new life.”
It’s always difficult to balance tradition and innovation, and his ability to do so, is what makes his concepts stand out. “I call what I do Yoshoku. It’s not traditional Japanese, but it’s not purely Western either, it’s my interpretation. I take what I’ve learnt in Michelin-star kitchens, add the soul of street food, and make it fun and approachable,”explains Othman.
YUBI, his modern Japanese handroll bar, embodies this philosophy. “Tradition gives you the base, but innovation is what keeps people coming back.” Street culture and music inspire much of his menu. “Street culture has an edge, it’s raw, it’s expressive and it has rhythm. On the plate, that means bold flavours, cheeky ideas, and dishes that surprise you. Think Kushiyaki with a twist, and something playful. It’s about food with attitude.”
So, how does he stay creative? As he says, creativity comes from curiosity, not force. “I might listen to music, sketch ideas, or just taste an ingredient on its own. Inspiration can come from the street, a conversation, even a joke. The key is staying curious.
Yet, creativity alone isn’t enough. Running multiple successful restaurants in Dubai brings its own set of challenges. “The hardest thing is expanding without losing the DNA of the brand… That discipline is what keeps me grounded. Even as I scale, I’m careful to work with partners who let me remain hands-on to ensure every plate still carries the intent and energy I started with,” explains Othman.
Self-doubt is inevitable, but when there’s food and joy, there’s calm satisfaction. “At the end of the day, if people walk out smiling, then the concept works. That’s what matters.”
Mentorship is equally important. “I give them responsibility and trust. If you want to see the next Reif, you need to create space for talent to grow… When you give 100% trust, they give you even more back,” he says.
Memorable moments in the kitchen? “During the pandemic, we served the toilet-roll cake, it was funny, cheeky, and comforting at a tough time. The reaction was incredible, people laughed, shared photos, it went viral. That emotional response is exactly what we hope to tap into with YUBI, fun, bold, and personal.” But Reif’s creativity doesn’t stop at the plate.
Outside the kitchen, it flows into sneakers and design. “I even have my own streetwear and sneaker retail brand, Soleside. People know me as a chef, but creativity doesn’t stop at food, it flows into fashion, music – all aspects of lifestyle and culture.” Even if life had taken a different turn, that creative drive would remain.
Had he stayed in finance? “Probably, but honestly, I think I’d still be in some kind of creative space, maybe design. Cooking is design, just on a plate.” And when it comes to celebrating milestones, Reif keeps it simple and heartfelt. “It’s about sitting down with my team, maybe sharing a meal, raising a glass, and saying, ‘We did it.’ Because it’s never just me, it’s always all of us.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox