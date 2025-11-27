Taste of Dubai 2026: A complete guide for beginners

When you live in an international food capital, things can get a bit intimidating. In Dubai, for instance, you could eat out every single day for an entire year and you’ll still have only scratched the surface of what’s available and why its so representative of its country’s culinary heritage. But the food festivals help. In 2026, Taste of Dubai is returning with a serving of food and entertainment that will take the edge off exploration.

Oh yes. Don’t feel like queuing up and want to enjoy your food fest experience in luxury? There’s a new VIP package that allows both. Plus, there’s live music from a dedicated performer, and three food and four beverage vouchers. All for Dh299.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.