Taste of Dubai 2026: A complete guide for beginners

From celebrity chefs to kid-friendly fun, there's something at this fest for everyone
When you live in an international food capital, things can get a bit intimidating. In Dubai, for instance, you could eat out every single day for an entire year and you’ll still have only scratched the surface of what’s available and why its so representative of its country’s culinary heritage. But the food festivals help. In 2026, Taste of Dubai is returning with a serving of food and entertainment that will take the edge off exploration.
Haven’t been to the annual extravaganza yet?
Here’s everything you need to know:
February 6 – February 8.
Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.
There will be 16 restaurant pop-ups, each with a specialised menu with three-to-five taster sized dishes. There’s always one veg option and one kid-friendly dish.
Leña
Duck and Waffle
Akira Back
Demon Duck
Lowe
Khadak
No, plastic payments will work just fine at this event. You can use your credit or debit card, or vouchers that are included in your ticket package.
Absolutely! You can meet and learn from – there are a number of workshops - celebrity chefs throughout the fest, including at Taste Cook School, Chefs Hub, and Fire Pit.
The chefs who have been confirmed so far are:
Italian chef and TV personality Gino D’Acampo
Masterchef Australia judge Matt Preston
Ireland’s bestselling cookery writer and TV chef Rachel Allen
Instagram chef sensation Harry Heal
South Africa’s Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris
Smoking Beard’s own Fred Casagrande
UK pitmasters Andrew Dickens and Joseph Nesbitt-Larking
All workshops are included for free with all event entry tickets. Sessions will be first come, first served on the day of the event.
Oh yes. Don’t feel like queuing up and want to enjoy your food fest experience in luxury? There’s a new VIP package that allows both. Plus, there’s live music from a dedicated performer, and three food and four beverage vouchers. All for Dh299.
Tickets are currently available at early-bird prices. Here’s a look at what ticket will get you which perks. (Kids under 12 go free.):
Standard:
With this ticket, you’ll buy yourself one-day admission and access to culinary workshops on a first-come-first-served basis.
Price: Dh60 per person
Taster Package
Not only will this package get you into the event and into those delicious workshops, you’ll carry with you two food and two beverage vouchers.
Price: Dh175 per person
These are currently available on Platinumlist.net
To keep things festive, radio hosts Big Rossi and Remix Rich will take over the decks.
And if you are bringing the little along, they can own their Taste of Dubai experience too.
There are workshops for the little master chefs to be,
Kid-approved activations, and
Special kid-friendly dishes.
There are. On the menu are artisan products and established brands with treats and trinkets. Remember to stop and try the samples (we know we will).
