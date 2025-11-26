Dubai Safari Park: 50% discount on entry tickets for UAE National Day

Dubai Safari Park gives UAE residents special discount for four-day holiday
Dubai: Dubai Safari Park is marking Eid Al Etihad with a special celebration themed 'United in Nature', giving UAE residents a 50 per cent discount on entry tickets. From November 29 to December 2, visitors can explore the park for Dh25 per person, with the Safari Bundle ticket, including the Explorer Safari Tour and shuttle train access, available for Dh100.
The park’s Eid celebrations are designed to reflect the spirit of unity, symbolising the coming together of the UAE’s seven emirates, just as Dubai Safari Park unites diverse wildlife and cultures under one roof.
The experience is divided into four interactive zones:
Heritage and Nationhood: Visitors can enjoy traditional Ayyalah performances, henna art, and freshly made luqaimat at the “Flavours of the Union” majlis kiosk, complete with Arabic coffee.
Nature & Wildlife: Ranger story pods, animal encounters, and conservation corners showcase the park’s mission to protect biodiversity and promote harmony with nature.
Family Play & Creation: Children can take part in crafts, face painting, themed photobooths, and earn a special Eid Al Etihad Junior Ranger License through interactive quizzes and challenges.
Reflection & Pledge: The journey concludes with the “Voices of the Union” storytelling pods and the “United for Wildlife” pledge wall, featuring characters from different eras, including a pearl diver, a 1971 citizen, and today’s modern ranger.
Visitors can also capture memories at the '54 & The Seven Emirates' photo-spot, a shareable centerpiece linking Dubai Safari Park’s story with the nation’s heritage.
In addition to the Eid Al-Etihad celebrations, visitors can still discover the park’s two thrilling safari experiences and favorite animal encounters including lemurs, rhinos, exotic birds, and more.
The limited-time Eid Al Etihad offer runs from November 29 to December 2, providing four days of discounted entry alongside immersive activities that bring wildlife, nature, and family together.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox