Explore a week of spectacular shows, live music, Emirati cuisine, and shopping
Dubai: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, is gearing up for a spectacular celebration of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad. From November 27 to December 3, 2025, the park will welcome guests to a vibrant week-long celebration under the theme 'United' honouring the nation’s enduring spirit of unity and cultural pride.
During the festivities, Global Village will transform into a stunning destination filled with colour, culture, and creativity. The park will feature iconic Eid Al Etihad decorations, with the radiant hues of the UAE flag illuminating its gates, landmarks, and streets, creating an enchanting atmosphere for visitors.
Ten cultural installations representing Emirati traditions will also be displayed across the park, offering unique photo opportunities for families and friends while showcasing the UAE’s deep-rooted heritage.
From December 1 to 3 at 9pm, guests can enjoy fireworks displays lighting up the night sky in the colours of the UAE flag. Adding a modern touch, exclusive UAE-themed drone shows will take place on December 1 and 2, blending innovation with national pride.
The Main Stage will host an extraordinary theatrical dance operetta titled 'From the Desert to the Stars', performed twice daily from December 1 to 3. This visually captivating production celebrates the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, exploring what unity means to the nation’s diverse community through a mix of emotional storytelling and artistic choreography.
In addition to the operetta, visitors can experience traditional Yola and Harbiya performances throughout the park, reflecting the rhythmic beauty of Emirati culture. The celebrations will reach a musical peak with a live concert by Khaleeji artist Khalid Mohammed on December 1 at 9pm.
Guests can explore a range of Emirati and Union Day products at the Emirates Pavilion, the 971 Community Pavilion, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works Pavilion, each highlighting creations from productive Emirati families.
The Heritage Village, affiliated with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, will feature authentic handcrafts and cultural displays, providing a glimpse into traditional Emirati craftsmanship.
Food enthusiasts can indulge in traditional Emirati dishes such as Luqaimat and Ragag bread, alongside a global variety of flavours available across the park - a true reflection of the UAE’s multicultural spirit.
Continuing its annual tradition, Global Village celebrates Eid Al Etihad as a tribute to the nation’s unity, progress, and shared values. As the UAE’s leading family destination, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional cultural and entertainment experiences that bring communities together and celebrate the UAE’s proud heritage.
