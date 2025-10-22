Your ultimate guide to Global Village Season 30: What to see, eat, and do

From pavilions to food, fireworks and fun. Here is your map to Global Village season 30
Dubai: The lights are back on at Dubai’s most beloved open-air destination, Global Village. As it celebrates its 30th milestone season, the cultural park returns bigger, brighter, and more immersive than ever, bringing together over 90 cultures across 27 pavilions, 3,500 shopping outlets, and dozens of live performances each night.
Spanning vast fairgrounds filled with sights, sounds, and flavours from around the world, Global Village can feel both overwhelming and exciting as soon as you walk through its gates. To help you make the most of your visit this season, here’s a suggested approach.
Brief guide section for readers planning logistics:
Location: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311)
Timings: 4 PM to midnight (Sun-Wed), until 1 AM (Thu-Sat)
Best days to visit (weekday evenings = less crowded)
Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families, except on official public holidays
You can read our parking and extensive travel guide for the best routes and options here.
Start smart (right at opening or just after sunset). Arriving around 5 PM or right as the gate opens up helps you catch the twilight moments before the lights come on in full and gives you headway before peak crowding. And I highly recommend getting some daylight during your visit as the views of Global Village, although truly mesmerizing during the night with all the colourful lights, the somber and peacefulness of the day is also a great experience on its own.
Go counter-clockwise, or begin from the far ends. Lots of visitors tend to cluster near the central or “main gate” pavilions first. Begin your walk from the edges (e.g. Japan / Korea, Sri Lanka / Bangladesh, or African Pavilion) to beat the traffic.
Head to the Carnaval right before sunset. Although most visitors head to the Carnaval after exploring the pavilions, I personally recommend going there around sunset, between 6 and 7 PM, especially if you have kids or plan to spend a few hours enjoying the rides. The crowds tend to grow later in the evening, which means longer queues for popular attractions. Be sure to take a ride on the Ferris wheel or other elevated rides that offer panoramic views of Global Village after sundown, the fairground looks especially breathtaking when lit up against the night sky.
Japan & Korea — trendy goods, pop-culture items, K-pop merch and skincare
India pavilion — handcrafts, textiles, traditional dance & music and of course the food
Africa pavilion — woodcraft, musical instruments, tribal art and their organic beauty products are a must-try
Turkey / Egypt — ornate home décor, carpets, brassware
Yemen / KSA — honey, dates and spices
Main Stage & cultural shows — check the show schedule on the official Global Village website when you arrive to time your path so you don’t miss big performances.
Street Performers & Drumming (Retumbar) — short bursts that make perfect pauses in your walking.
Fireworks / Drone shows — usually later in the evening so be sure to be near open sightlines.
Asian Boulevard — a long, winding street lined with shops running parallel to Japan, Russia, Africa and more Pavilions features a vibrant mix of Asian handicrafts and locally made products.
With hundreds of food stalls scattered across Global Village, choosing what to eat can feel overwhelming. Portion sizes vary from quick bites to full meals, so eating smart is just as important as spending wisely. While social media can be helpful, it can also be misleading, those viral dishes loved on the ’gram might not suit everyone’s taste.
It’s best to budget for three to four small meals or snacks instead of one large one. Along the way, you’ll find irresistible street food kiosks, chaat carts, Asian stalls, and Turkish dessert stands. With so many cuisines to explore, don’t hesitate to step out of your comfort zone and try something new.
Here’s a rundown of food specific areas around Global Village:
Floating Market: Experience the taste of East Asia at the Floating Market as you walk through the canal overlooking the mesmerising dragon made of light. Every stall takes you to the east with the flavours of the sea with prices starting from just Dh5 for a chicken stick. With prices averaging from Dh45 to Dh50, for a duo expect to easily spend up to Dh90 to Dh120 for a meal and a drink. Although the prices compared to the rest of the food options average higher in the Floating Market, the quantity of every dish is pretty good and reasonable.
Happiness Street: As the name implies this street has the food that will give you joy. Most suitable for quick-on-the-go snacks and dishes that don’t require you to eat at a table, you can grab a quick lobster roll that's luxury in a bun that you can walk around with priced at Dh40. Or you can try Luqaimat for Dh35 if you’re craving something sweet. Food prices here also average around Dh40 but each serving is sized enough to share comfortably with a pair of two.
Desert District: A candy-themed wonderland for anyone with a sweet tooth, this area was previously known as the Railway Market. I love its new dessert-inspired design, complete with candy-colored chairs and cupcake-shaped tables. For Labubu fans, be sure to try the flavoured mochi called “Frosty Balls” from Habebu for Dh15, the perfect treat to enjoy at your whimsical cupcake table.
Indian Chaat Bazaar: This needs no introduction as the name implies you can enjoy the various chaats from pani puris to aloo tikki. If you’re visiting in a group of two or more, I recommend ordering different types so you can share and sample a bit of everything.
You can also read our budget guide to best enjoy Global Village without worrying about over-spending.
Visit on a weekday (Sunday–Thursday) to avoid weekend crowds.
Tuesdays (Ladies & Family Day) often see more local women & family groups, may not always be quieter.
Use the Global Village mobile app for real-time show schedules, maps, and alerts.
Arrive before peak crowding (ideally around 5 PM) to get ahead of lines for rides and food.
Plan around your “must-see” whether it’s a pavilion, a show, or fireworks, so you don’t zigzag across the park.
Keep smaller denominations of cash, some vendors may not accept cards.
For souvenirs, resist impulse buys in the first few kiosks. Circulate and compare prices.
Remember: rest rooms, prayer rooms, and refresh points are scattered around, don’t wait until the last minute.
Wear comfortable walking shoes; bring a portable charger. Don't worry if you forget as there are portable charger kiosks that dispense portable chargers for Dh10 per hour.
Finally, don’t stress about seeing everything, every corner of Global Village offers something fun and memorable. Just relax, explore at your own pace, and enjoy the experience to the fullest.
