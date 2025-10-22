Your ultimate guide to Global Village Season 30: What to see, eat, and do

Start smart (right at opening or just after sunset). Arriving around 5 PM or right as the gate opens up helps you catch the twilight moments before the lights come on in full and gives you headway before peak crowding. And I highly recommend getting some daylight during your visit as the views of Global Village, although truly mesmerizing during the night with all the colourful lights, the somber and peacefulness of the day is also a great experience on its own.

Go counter-clockwise, or begin from the far ends. Lots of visitors tend to cluster near the central or “main gate” pavilions first. Begin your walk from the edges (e.g. Japan / Korea, Sri Lanka / Bangladesh, or African Pavilion) to beat the traffic.