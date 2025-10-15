It's got a festive atmosphere alright, but some things just won't do
It’s an annual adventure for the family. This is where you can see some of the biggest stars perform (and sometimes, meet them too) for a fraction of the cost you’d bear anywhere else.
You can sample food from around the globe – it’s the experts who make trips to whip up a storm here. There may be fireworks, there certainly are performances every night, and trinkets to discover. This is the place where strangers smile at strangers, and some will even give their hard won seats up when they see you winded.
However, there are some things you absolutely must NOT do during your visit.
You are in a country that respects modesty and so it’s only right that you do not flout its rules.
We all love our fur babies, but they do not belong here. They are not permitted here, and with the cacophony that comes with a group of merry people, it’s probably better for them to give this fest a miss.
Don’t make people uncomfortable by indulging in PDA. This is a family zone.
You are not allowed to film at Global Village without a permit.
It’s a bit of a nuisance when you’ve got to watch out for your toes least they get run over in a busy market place. And so no wheelies please.
