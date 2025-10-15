You can sample food from around the globe – it’s the experts who make trips to whip up a storm here. There may be fireworks, there certainly are performances every night, and trinkets to discover. This is the place where strangers smile at strangers, and some will even give their hard won seats up when they see you winded.

It’s an annual adventure for the family. This is where you can see some of the biggest stars perform (and sometimes, meet them too) for a fraction of the cost you’d bear anywhere else.

We all love our fur babies, but they do not belong here. They are not permitted here, and with the cacophony that comes with a group of merry people, it’s probably better for them to give this fest a miss.

