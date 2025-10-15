GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

5 things that will get you in trouble in Dubai's Global Village this year

It's got a festive atmosphere alright, but some things just won't do

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Fireworks light up the sky in one of the earlier chapters
Fireworks light up the sky in one of the earlier chapters

It’s an annual adventure for the family. This is where you can see some of the biggest stars perform (and sometimes, meet them too) for a fraction of the cost you’d bear anywhere else.

You can sample food from around the globe – it’s the experts who make trips to whip up a storm here. There may be fireworks, there certainly are performances every night, and trinkets to discover. This is the place where strangers smile at strangers, and some will even give their hard won seats up when they see you winded.

However, there are some things you absolutely must NOT do during your visit.

1. Dressing immodestly

You are in a country that respects modesty and so it’s only right that you do not flout its rules.

2. Taking a pet along

We all love our fur babies, but they do not belong here. They are not permitted here, and with the cacophony that comes with a group of merry people, it’s probably better for them to give this fest a miss.

3. Public displays of affection

Don’t make people uncomfortable by indulging in PDA. This is a family zone.

4. Filming

You are not allowed to film at Global Village without a permit.

5. Use of segways, scooters, skateboards, etc.

It’s a bit of a nuisance when you’ve got to watch out for your toes least they get run over in a busy market place. And so no wheelies please.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More
Related Topics:
Global VillageGlobal Village Season 30

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Season 30 of Global Village kicks off with 30 pavilions, 250+ dining options, 200+ rides, and over 40,500 shows

Global Village opening: Top highlights you can’t miss

3m read
The prize draws will run throughout the entire season, allowing repeat visitors multiple chances to win.

Global Village, Dream Dubai launches Dh10m raffle

2m read
New bus route from Ajman to Global Village offers comfort and convenience

Global Village bus from Ajman resumes: Tickets, timings

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Global Village Season 30 tickets now on sale online

2m read