Dubai: Where you can see the Diwali fireworks

This annual fete is fun for the entire family. You can buy (or just window shop) for things from across the planet; try delicacies made by the original owners of recipes who are only in the country for a short time; get a glimpse into various cultures – not just by looking at the kiosks but also by stopping for some people watching. There are games that will have thrill-seekers squealing with joy and for those on a budget, it seems flexible under the global village lights where prices can be ‘discussed’ so both shop owner and buyer make a happy deal. In the midst of all of this, the premises will come to a standstill on October 18 and 19 and on October 24 and 25 at 9pm. Because that’s the time you’ll see the lights fly and make patterns in the night sky.