Dubai: Where you can see the Diwali fireworks

Ready to look up? It's showtime
In the mood to see diamonds in the sky? Dubai is ready to oblige with fierce sky shows that see firecrackers paint the roof of the world in red, yellow, and green. You just need to know where to go to get the best seats in the house.
There are two spots that will see festive bursts of light in Dubai:
Get ready for old school wonder when you hang out in the Al Seef area, where you’ll see the architectural echoes of yesteryear and food from across the world. If you listen closely, you’ll hear the swish, swish, swish of the water lapping at the coastline. Wear comfy shoes and make an evening of it, why don’t you? And when the clock strikes 9pm on October 17, don’t forget to look up – it’s the time for fireworks!
This annual fete is fun for the entire family. You can buy (or just window shop) for things from across the planet; try delicacies made by the original owners of recipes who are only in the country for a short time; get a glimpse into various cultures – not just by looking at the kiosks but also by stopping for some people watching. There are games that will have thrill-seekers squealing with joy and for those on a budget, it seems flexible under the global village lights where prices can be ‘discussed’ so both shop owner and buyer make a happy deal. In the midst of all of this, the premises will come to a standstill on October 18 and 19 and on October 24 and 25 at 9pm. Because that’s the time you’ll see the lights fly and make patterns in the night sky.
