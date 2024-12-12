Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which kicked off last week, on Thursday shared dozens of highlights of its latest 30th edition, which runs till January 12, 2025.

Free daily fireworks: Every evening, Dubai Festival City Mall will illuminate the skies at 9pm. Meanwhile, Hatta will host firework shows every Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

Twice-daily drone shows: Taking place at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR, a performance of 1,000 drones will be held at 8pm and 10pm. Plus, for the first time ever, an all-new show of pyro-drone displays (drones with fireworks) will be introduced this DSF season. 150 pyro drones will light up the skies twice a day on December 13 at 8pm with an skydive stunt and once again at 10pm. The next show will light up the sky on January 11.

Dubai Lights: Dubai Lights returns with a new edition, transforming some of the city’s iconic destinations into immersive light districts. Interactive installations will illuminate Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, City Walk, and Hatta.

DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall: Dubai Festival City Mall’s outdoor arena, Festival Bay, has come alive for DSF Nights until January 12 from 5pm to 10pm. Families can experience shows, interactive entertainment, daily fireworks and twice-daily IMAGINE shows at 6:30pm and 9:15pm (except Sundays). On the weekends, the festivities extend until midnight, with live free concerts at 9:30pm (with spots reserved on the Blue app).

X Factor: For the first time ever, DSF visitors will be able to witness the X Factor competition live every Sunday as part of DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall. Jury members will embark on a quest to discover the next superstar singer or band.

DSF x Hatta: DSF x Hatta returns until January 5, 2025, offering a blend of outdoor entertainment, lighting displays, and a collection of dining options. Visitors will also be able to catch fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

Al Marmoom Collective - The Uncommon x DSF: From December 20 to January 12, 2025, The Uncommon at Al Marmoom will transform into a desert retreat. From 4pm to 12am, visitors can stroll through light installations, relax by firepits, and enjoy family-friendly attractions like an arcade, kids’ play area, and a walking maze.

DSF Auto Season: There will be a line-up of activations celebrating all things automotive from January 1 to 12, 2025.

CanteenX: The second edition of CanteenX returns from December 13 to 31 at Mushrif Park with 24 of Dubai’s “best food pop ups” spanning four flavour zones. Open daily from 4pm to midnight from Sundays to Thursdays and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, the event is a free-to-enter outdoor food festival.

e& MOTB: Returning for its 12th edition, e& MOTB will take place in the heart of Dubai Design District from January 4 to 12, 2025, starting at 4pm on Monday to Thursday and 12pm on Saturday and Sunday.

DSF Mega Raffle: A daily winner will be crowned with prizes, including brand-new cars and Dh100,000 in cash, with the purchase of a Dh100 raffle ticket until 12 January 2025.

Ripe Market: A winter experience, Ripe Market, will return to Dubai every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 7pm at Dubai Police Academy Park. The bazaar will showcase creatives and small businesses as well as organic produce, hydroponic goods and fresh harvest.