Dubai: Google has revealed its annual list of top trending searches for 2024, highlighting the topics, events, and personalities that captured attention in the UAE and around the world.

The report showcases search queries that experienced the largest increase in interest compared to the previous year. From major global elections to chart-topping songs, iconic athletes, and unforgettable pop culture moments, the list offers a glimpse into what resonated with audiences in 2024.

The insights span diverse categories, including news, personalities, movies, TV series, sports tournaments, and major events, reflecting the varied interests of users throughout the year.

Top searches in the UAE

UAE residents showed keen interest in global and regional news, particularly the war in Palestine, the CrowdStrike outage, and Monkeypox. Cricket, however, dominated the sports scene, with the Men's T20 World Cup topping the list of most-searched sporting events.

News:

News events, particularly the US and India Elections, topped Google’s trending searches in 2024. Globally, the Rafah Attack and Iran-Israel tensions were among the most-searched topics, along with the Solar Eclipse.

US Elections

India Elections

Rafah attack

Solar Eclipse

Iran and Israel

Personalities:

In the personalities category, international figures such as Donald Trump, Coldplay, Kate Middleton, and Shashank Singh stood out, reflecting the UAE’s diverse interests.

Donald Trump

Coldplay

Shashank Singh

Sarfaraz Khan

Kate Middleton

Movies:

The Malayalam film Manjummel Boys was the most-searched entertainment topic in the UAE. It was followed by Disney and Pixar's animated sequel Inside Out 2 and the Malayalam films Aadujeevitham and Bramayugam, along with the Bollywood biographical drama 12th Fail.

Manjummel Boys

Inside Out 2

Aadujeevitham

Bramayugam

12th Fail

Sports:

Cricket maintained its dominance, with the Men’s T20 World Cup leading the list of most-searched sports events.

India vs England

Pakistan vs England

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

India vs Zimbabwe



Year in Search 2024: Curiosity drives the Middle East

A diverse range of interests and a curious mindset characterised the Middle East and North Africa in 2024. Saudis, for instance, used Google Search to explore their heritage and future aspirations, asking questions like "What is the total tourism spending in Asir?", "In what year was oil discovered in Saudi Arabia?", and "What are the main pillars of Vision 2030 for achieving a prosperous future for Saudi Arabia?"

This curiosity underscores a nation deeply invested in understanding its history while envisioning its future.

Saudi Arabia: A year of football

Football reigned supreme in Saudi Arabia, with matches like Al-Hilal vs. Al-Nassr topping searches. The AFC Asian Cup emerged as the most-searched tournament. Saudis also delved into notable personalities, including the late Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen and footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad.

Egypt: Sports and local favorites

The Egyptian National Team’s participation in the Olympics topped the news category. In entertainment, the movie Welad Rizk 3 continued its popularity, while footballers like Mohamed Abdelmonem led the personalities list.

Jordan: Politics and curiosity

Jordanians focused on political developments, including parliamentary elections and regional conflicts. Searches also revealed a strong curiosity about culture, history, and art, including queries about the painter of The Starry Night.

Kuwait: Political engagement

Political news took center stage in Kuwait, with the National Assembly elections leading the list, followed by searches on regional and global topics like the US elections and Iran's political climate.

Qatar: News and sports

Qatari users focused on events like the “Rafah attack,” the “Egyptian currency devaluation,” and the “War in Lebanon.” Sports and personalities, including Sarfaraz Khan and Kamala Harris, also featured prominently.

Iraq: Entertainment and personalities

Iraq’s trending searches included popular TV series such as Detective Conan and Between the Lines. Personalities like Dominique Ouattara and Akram Afif also garnered significant attention.

Morocco: Weather and global topics

In Morocco, searches centered on news like the “severe heat wave,” alongside global topics such as the US elections and Monkeypox. Sports stars, including Brahim Diaz and Zinedine Zidane, were also frequently searched.