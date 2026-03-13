Dubai: The 43rd edition of the Ramadan Nights exhibition has opened at Expo Centre Sharjah, offering a lively mix of shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences during the holy month. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event began on March 10 and will continue until March 22 as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

More than 210 exhibitors are taking part this year, showcasing products from over 700 international and local brands. Visitors can take advantage of promotional offers and discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide variety of items, including fashion, electronics, household goods and gifts.

Spanning more than 18,000 square metres, the exhibition is expected to draw over 150,000 visitors, reaffirming its status as one of the region’s leading Ramadan shopping and family entertainment destinations. The opening day witnessed strong visitor turnout, reflecting the event’s popularity among residents and tourists alike.