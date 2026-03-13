GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Experience Ramadan Nights 2026 in Sharjah | A festive evening

Over 210 exhibitors and 700 brands offer major discounts of up to 75 percent

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: The 43rd edition of the Ramadan Nights exhibition has opened at Expo Centre Sharjah, offering a lively mix of shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences during the holy month. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event began on March 10 and will continue until March 22 as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

More than 210 exhibitors are taking part this year, showcasing products from over 700 international and local brands. Visitors can take advantage of promotional offers and discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide variety of items, including fashion, electronics, household goods and gifts.

Spanning more than 18,000 square metres, the exhibition is expected to draw over 150,000 visitors, reaffirming its status as one of the region’s leading Ramadan shopping and family entertainment destinations. The opening day witnessed strong visitor turnout, reflecting the event’s popularity among residents and tourists alike.

Related Topics:
Ramadan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The 43rd edition of the “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition opened March 10 at Expo Centre Sharjah

Ramadan Nights 2026: What you should not miss

3m read
Ready for unforgettable nights?

Massive discounts and 700 brands at Ramadan Nights 2026

1m read
Ramadan moments at The Creekside Hotel

Ramadan moments at The Creekside Hotel

3m read
Ramadan after dark: The UAE’s secret social season

Ramadan after dark: The UAE’s secret social season

3m read