More than 210 exhibitors representing 700 international and local brands will take part
Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the 43rd edition of the “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition from March 6 to 22, as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, organisers said.
The exhibition will span more than 18,000 square metres and is expected to attract over 150,000 visitors. More than 210 exhibitors representing upwards of 700 international and local brands will take part, offering promotional deals and discounts of more than 75 per cent.
Organisers said the event has been designed in line with the latest global trends in consumer exhibitions, providing a comprehensive shopping destination for families during the holy month and ahead of Eid al-Fitr. Products on display will range from fashion, cosmetics and perfumes to electronics, home furnishings, sports equipment, food items, jewellery and children’s toys.
The exhibition will also feature raffles, competitions and prizes throughout its run. This year’s edition includes expanded retail categories and newly allocated pavilions for start-ups and young entrepreneurs, enabling them to showcase innovative products alongside established global brands.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the exhibition serves as a vital contributor to Sharjah’s economy during Ramadan, stimulating retail activity and domestic tourism while offering small and medium-sized enterprises access to a broad consumer base.
The exhibition will open daily from 5pm to 1am, and from 3pm to midnight during the Eid holiday.