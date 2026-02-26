GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

Up to 75 per cent off: Ramadan Nights 2026 set to light up Sharjah

More than 210 exhibitors representing 700 international and local brands will take part

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Ready for unforgettable nights?
Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the 43rd edition of the “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition from March 6 to 22, as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, organisers said.

The exhibition will span more than 18,000 square metres and is expected to attract over 150,000 visitors. More than 210 exhibitors representing upwards of 700 international and local brands will take part, offering promotional deals and discounts of more than 75 per cent.

For Ramadan Prayer timings, click here.

Organisers said the event has been designed in line with the latest global trends in consumer exhibitions, providing a comprehensive shopping destination for families during the holy month and ahead of Eid al-Fitr. Products on display will range from fashion, cosmetics and perfumes to electronics, home furnishings, sports equipment, food items, jewellery and children’s toys.

The exhibition will also feature raffles, competitions and prizes throughout its run. This year’s edition includes expanded retail categories and newly allocated pavilions for start-ups and young entrepreneurs, enabling them to showcase innovative products alongside established global brands.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the exhibition serves as a vital contributor to Sharjah’s economy during Ramadan, stimulating retail activity and domestic tourism while offering small and medium-sized enterprises access to a broad consumer base.

The exhibition will open daily from 5pm to 1am, and from 3pm to midnight during the Eid holiday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
