Ramadan relief in Sharjah, huge discounts on 10,000 products across 75 stores

Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop,said the campaign aligns with the directives of the board of directors and underscores the cooperative’s commitment to reducing living costs for citizens and residents alike. He noted that the promotions are designed to ensure the availability of key staples and consumer goods at competitive prices throughout the month.

The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on families by offering promotions and discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide range of food, grocery and household items across its 75-plus branches in the emirate, as well as through its online store and smart application.

As part of the Sharjah Ramadan promotions organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the cooperative is offering 65 prizes, including five luxury cars, 30 furniture vouchers and 30 gift cards. Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more at any branch in Sharjah city, the Eastern Region or the Central Region — or via the online platform — will be eligible to enter the draw.

The campaign includes a series of promotional phases that began at the end of January, followed by the ‘Ahlan Ramadan’ offers covering a broad selection of products. Further special discounts — exceeding 75 per cent on selected essentials — will be rolled out one week before Ramadan and continue throughout the holy month.

This year, Sharjah Coop has introduced three Ramadan basket options priced between Dh99 and Dh399, offering discounts of around 50 per cent. The baskets include staple items such as rice, sugar, flour, cooking oil and juices, and are available in-store and online.

A Ramadan market will also be held at Rahmania Mall throughout the month, featuring more than 100 local projects. The initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs — both nationals and residents — with a platform to showcase their products and support small businesses.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.