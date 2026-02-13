Ramadan relief in Sharjah, huge discounts on 10,000 products across 75 stores

65 prizes, including 5 luxury cars, 30 furniture vouchers and 30 gift cards, up for grabs
Sharjah: Sharjah Coop has allocated Dh35 million to support more than 10,000 essential consumer products during the holy month of Ramadan as part of its annual ‘Ramadan Togetherness’ campaign.
The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on families by offering promotions and discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide range of food, grocery and household items across its 75-plus branches in the emirate, as well as through its online store and smart application.
Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop,said the campaign aligns with the directives of the board of directors and underscores the cooperative’s commitment to reducing living costs for citizens and residents alike. He noted that the promotions are designed to ensure the availability of key staples and consumer goods at competitive prices throughout the month.
The campaign includes a series of promotional phases that began at the end of January, followed by the ‘Ahlan Ramadan’ offers covering a broad selection of products. Further special discounts — exceeding 75 per cent on selected essentials — will be rolled out one week before Ramadan and continue throughout the holy month.
As part of the Sharjah Ramadan promotions organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the cooperative is offering 65 prizes, including five luxury cars, 30 furniture vouchers and 30 gift cards. Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more at any branch in Sharjah city, the Eastern Region or the Central Region — or via the online platform — will be eligible to enter the draw.
This year, Sharjah Coop has introduced three Ramadan basket options priced between Dh99 and Dh399, offering discounts of around 50 per cent. The baskets include staple items such as rice, sugar, flour, cooking oil and juices, and are available in-store and online.
The cooperative confirmed it has secured sufficient stock of essential food items to meet demand during Ramadan, with large quantities supplied at carefully studied prices to maximise consumer benefit and maintain market stability.
On the social front, Al Junaid said the cooperative has coordinated with several charitable organisations across the UAE to distribute Ramadan food baskets to beneficiary families during the holy month.
A Ramadan market will also be held at Rahmania Mall throughout the month, featuring more than 100 local projects. The initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs — both nationals and residents — with a platform to showcase their products and support small businesses.
The programme will include children’s activities such as handicrafts workshops and Islamic-themed competitions, with participants to be honoured in the final week of Ramadan.
In addition, Coop Café will contribute to preparing and distributing Iftar meals to fasting individuals, reinforcing the cooperative’s community-focused role during the sacred month.
Through these initiatives, Sharjah Coop said it remains committed to supporting families, stabilising markets, empowering local enterprises and advancing sustainable development across the Emirate of Sharjah.