Photos: From UAE to world, preparations begin for Ramadan

Month of fasting fosters discipline, compassion, and communal strength

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Ramadan decorations in Sharjah. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is regarded as the holiest month of the year as it was the month in which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) on the night of Laylat Al Qadr, one of the last ten nights of Ramadan.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/11
Ramadan decorations in Abu Dhabi.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
2/11
Muslims worldwide are preparing for a month of fasting, reflection, and charity.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
3/11
A woman inspects lanterns for sale at a market in the Abbasiyya district of central Cairo as Muslims prepare for the holy month of Ramadan.
AFP
4/11
Crescent-shaped festive decorations set up ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan are pictured before high rise buildings in Manama, Bahrain.
AFP
5/11
A Palestinian man holding his daughter pose for a picture as they shop for decorative lights at a shop in east Jerusalem.
AFP
6/11
A shopkeeper arranges dates while waiting for customers at a market in Srinagar.
ANI
7/11
People buy dates at a market in Karachi on February 16, 2026, ahead of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan.
AFP
8/11
A woman shops for decorations ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a store in Beirut, Lebanon.
AP
9/11
People walk through the historical Crater market decorated with lanterns ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Aden, Yemen.
AFP
10/11
A worker prepares vermicelli at a factory ahead of Ramadan, in Prayagraj.
ANI
11/11
Ramadan shopping in Abu Dhabi.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
