Sharjah Police launches ‘Aman Ya Ramadan’ programme to promote safety

15-episode awareness programme highlights road safety and online fraud prevention

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Brigadier Dr Mohammed Butti Al Hajri, Director of the Security Media Department at Sharjah Police
Sharjah Police has launched its Ramadan awareness programme, “Aman Ya Ramadan”, in cooperation with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, as part of efforts to promote public safety and encourage positive community behaviour during the Holy Month.

The programme will air throughout Ramadan on Sharjah Television and across Sharjah Police’s social media platforms, featuring 15 short episodes designed to deliver brief awareness messages addressing security, traffic and social issues relevant to daily life.

Brigadier Dr Mohammed Butti Al Hajri, Director of the Security Media Department at Sharjah Police, said the initiative reflects the importance of institutional partnerships in strengthening safety awareness and enhancing community engagement. He noted that the programme presents real-life situations through brief dramatised scenes that convey clear and direct educational messages.

Brigadier Al Hajri added that each episode concludes with a focused message encouraging responsibility and compliance with safety regulations, highlighting Sharjah Police’s community-centred and humanitarian role in improving quality of life.

The programme addresses behaviours commonly observed during Ramadan, including reckless driving before iftar, improper parking and traffic obstruction, begging, online fraud and the misuse of fireworks. It also highlights home safety, child protection and the promotion of values such as respect, tolerance and social solidarity.

Sharjah Police urged community members to follow the programme and benefit from its awareness messages, reaffirming its commitment to launching initiatives aimed at protecting lives and property while reinforcing safety and discipline throughout Ramadan.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
