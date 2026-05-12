How fintech across GCC is growing up

Consumer-facing apps and growth-stage plays, by contrast, are finding the environment considerably colder. This shift is entirely consistent with what the global consulting firms are observing at a macro level. Fintech revenues grew 21 percent in 2024 — a threefold acceleration compared to incumbent financial services players — while public fintech EBITDA margins climbed from 12 to 16 percent. Some 69 percent of listed fintechs are now profitable. The era of growth-at-all-costs is over. The era of profitable, disciplined scaling has begun, and the GCC is no exception.