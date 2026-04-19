UAE growth accelerates in early 2026 driven by banking and trade gains

UAE banks expanded their international recognition in Forbes’ 2026 list of the world’s best banks. The ranking included major institutions such as First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, and Commercial Bank of Dubai, highlighting the sector’s growing global standing.

At the start of March, key stability metrics remained well above global benchmarks. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 17 percent, while the liquidity coverage ratio exceeded 146.6 percent, reinforcing the sector’s resilience and capacity to absorb external shocks.

New data from the Central Bank of the UAE shows total banking sector assets rose 1.1 percent in February to exceed Dh5.472 trillion, up from Dh5.414 trillion in January. Credit growth remained steady, with total credit increasing 1.2 percent to Dh2.63 trillion, supported by a Dh20.6 billion rise in domestic credit.

Growth extended across sectors, with trade in services exceeding Dh1.14 trillion for the first time and non-oil merchandise trade rising 27 percent to Dh3.8 trillion. These figures highlight ongoing diversification away from hydrocarbons and deeper integration into global trade flows.

The UAE’s global trade positioning continues to improve. It entered the top ten global merchandise exporters for the first time, ranking ninth according to the World Trade Organisation. Trade data for 2025 underscores the pace of expansion, with total foreign trade reaching Dh6 trillion, marking a 15 percent increase compared to 2024.

Trade expansion remains a central driver of growth. The UAE is advancing its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements programme, which aims to raise non-oil trade to Dh4 trillion by 2031. During the first quarter of 2026, agreements were signed with the Philippines, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Gabon, extending the country’s trade network.

S&P noted that the UAE’s fiscal position remains supported by substantial asset buffers, with consolidated government net assets estimated at around 184 percent of GDP in 2026 and liquid assets at approximately 210 percent of GDP. These levels continue to underpin sovereign stability and policy flexibility.

Sovereign credit strength remains intact. Moody’s reaffirmed the UAE’s Aa2 rating with a stable outlook following its March 30, 2026 review. In parallel, S&P Global Ratings maintained the country’s AA/A-1+ rating for both local and foreign currencies, citing strong fiscal buffers and economic resilience.

At the emirate level, the Sharjah Economic Development Department recorded a 1 percent increase in issued and renewed licences during the first quarter compared to the same period in 2025. In Ajman, 1,617 new licences were issued alongside 8,777 renewals, with renewed licences rising 7 percent year-on-year, reflecting continued business stability.

Business activity across the UAE continues to expand, with the number of registered companies exceeding 1.45 million by the end of February. Dubai Chamber of Commerce reported the addition of 2,709 new companies in March alone, signalling sustained entrepreneurial momentum.

Dubai strengthened its global financial standing, advancing to seventh place in the Global Financial Centres Index, its highest ranking to date. The move reflects continued growth in financial services and international investor activity.

At the corporate level, ADNOC entered the list of the world’s 100 most valuable brands while maintaining its position as the UAE’s most valuable brand for the eighth consecutive year. Its brand value rose 11 percent to $21.13 billion, representing growth of more than 350 percent since 2017.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.