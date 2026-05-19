D33 and the business of scaling with confidence

The D33 agenda does not exist in isolation; it is well aligned with the wider context of the UAE’s future–ready roadmap, with a parallel agenda in Abu Dhabi, where we see the same ambitions reflected in the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 relating to sustainable growth, digital infrastructure and the continued development of a globally integrated business environment. Collectively, these initiatives reinforce the UAE’s position as a well connected, future focused economy — one where disciplined policy and financial market resilience create the opportunity for businesses to scale sustainably.