D33 and the business of scaling with confidence

Stability, governance and future-ready leadership are driving the next phase of growth
Across decades of global disruption, the need for future-ready, resilient business leaders has only intensified. In moments like these, the responsibility of leaders is to prioritise stability, preparedness and long term value creation, even when short term pressures dominate.
The UAE is a country that has consistently demonstrated an ability to respond, protect and adapt without losing sight of its long-term ambition. That clarity of direction is the result of deliberate strategy and a deep-rooted commitment to resilience as an economic principle. The Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) is the most comprehensive expression of that mindset in action.
D33 aims to double Dubai’s economy to Dh32 trillion and double foreign trade to Dh25.6 trillion by 2033, positioning the emirate among the world’s top four global financial centres. Its priorities — from digital capability and sustainable economic growth to the integration of new generation Emiratis into the private sector — sends a clear message to global markets. Dubai is investing in the systems, safeguards and talent required to compete at the highest level. These same fundamentals are what global organisations rely on when scaling across complex, regulated environments.
For business leaders, the challenge lies in how decisively organisations align their strategy, capital allocation and operating model to grow alongside a market that is scaling with intent, often requiring fresh perspective on structure, risk appetite and decision making frameworks.
World-class financial centres lead through technology, but they are sustained by how effectively that technology is governed and deployed. Dubai has already demonstrated its intent through regulatory sandboxes, fintech incentives and digital-first public services. Organisations embedding artificial intelligence, automation and data-driven decision-making into their core operations will be best positioned to scale, adapt and reduce friction as the financial ecosystem matures, particularly those able to translate innovation into practical, well governed outcomes.
D33 recognises financial infrastructure as a strategic national asset, one that must be protected as rigorously as it is developed. Strengthened cybersecurity regulation and coordinated national level defence frameworks are already enhancing system-wide resilience and reducing operational risk. Businesses operating in Dubai will increasingly be expected to mirror this discipline, balancing innovation with governance, accountability and long-term stability, a balance that boards and CEOs must actively oversee and which will directly shape institutional credibility over the long term.
This balance becomes even more important as Dubai establishes itself as a global hub for digital assets. The creation of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has brought clarity and confidence to a sector often characterised by volatility. With transaction volumes reaching $681 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, Dubai has shown that innovation and regulation can advance together, demonstrating how thoughtful regulation can unlock growth while protecting market integrity.
At its core, D33 is a structural strategy designed to ensure Dubai remains competitive, secure and globally relevant even through disruption. For businesses, this demands a strategic re-evaluation of Dubai’s role — not simply as a regional headquarters, but as a material part of the global operating model, serving both established and emerging markets with implications for tax, governance, risk and organisational design.
Experience from the world’s leading financial centres shows that organisations that thrive are those that embed themselves within the ecosystem rather than operating at its edges. Leaders who move early — by forming strong partnerships with local institutions, contributing to next-generation platforms and engaging constructively with regulators — will help shape policy that is secure, intelligent, and responsive, while positioning their organisations ahead of the curve.
The D33 agenda does not exist in isolation; it is well aligned with the wider context of the UAE’s future–ready roadmap, with a parallel agenda in Abu Dhabi, where we see the same ambitions reflected in the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 relating to sustainable growth, digital infrastructure and the continued development of a globally integrated business environment. Collectively, these initiatives reinforce the UAE’s position as a well connected, future focused economy — one where disciplined policy and financial market resilience create the opportunity for businesses to scale sustainably.
Hisham Farouk is CEO, Grant Thornton