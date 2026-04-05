UAE enters world’s top 10 goods exporters, trade reaches Dh6 trillion

UAE ranks ninth globally in merchandise exports amid record trade growth
Dubai: The UAE has entered the world’s top 10 merchandise exporters for the first time, ranking ninth globally in 2025, according to the World Trade Organization’s World Trade Outlook and Statistics report.
The report highlighted exceptional growth in the UAE’s total external trade, which reached Dh6 trillion ($1.63 trillion) in 2025, up from Dh5.23 trillion ($1.42 trillion) in 2024, a significant growth of nearly 15 per cent. The figures include trade in both goods and services, including oil exports.
Trade in services alone surpassed Dh1.14 trillion for the first time, while non-oil goods trade reached Dh3.8 trillion, a record annual increase of 27 per cent.
The WTO data shows the UAE’s total trade with the world rising sharply in recent years, increasing from $949 billion (Dh3.5 trillion) in 2021 to $1.424 trillion (Dh5.23 trillion) in 2024, before climbing further to $1.637 trillion (Dh6.014 trillion) in 2025.
Goods trade alone accounted for Dh4.9 trillion, with merchandise exports representing 53 per cent of total goods trade. Services trade reached Dh1.14 trillion, with services exports accounting for 61.4 per cent of that total.
The country’s combined goods and services trade surplus rose to Dh584.1 billion in 2025, compared with Dh492.3 billion in 2024, reflecting annual growth of 19 per cent.
The report also showed the UAE ranking 13th globally in merchandise imports, with the country accounting for 3.3 per cent of global goods exports and 2.8 per cent of global imports. In services, the UAE accounted for 2 per cent of global services exports and 1.4 per cent of imports.
In digital services, a rapidly expanding segment of global trade, the UAE ranked 25th worldwide, with exports valued at $33 billion, representing 0.6 per cent of global digital services exports. The sector accounted for 17 per cent of the UAE’s total services exports.
Since 2014, the UAE has maintained its position as the leading trading nation in the Middle East and Africa region and has climbed from 17th to ninth globally in merchandise exports in less than five years, reflecting what the report described as the dynamism and resilience of the national economy.
Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the country’s latest trade achievements reflect the long-term impact of forward-looking economic policies and the UAE leadership’s strategy of expanding global trade and investment partnerships.
He noted that the UAE’s entry into the top 10 global exporters is yet another international endorsement of the country’s competitiveness and a sign of continued global confidence in its economic model.
“The latest WTO report confirms that the UAE has become a central player in the global trade system,” Al Zeyoudi said, adding that the country’s open economic policies continue to deliver strong results across multiple sectors.
He explained that the strength and diversity of the UAE economy across goods, services and digital trade had been a key factor behind the milestone, pointing to the record Dh6.014 trillion in total external trade and the record trade surplus achieved in 2025.
Al Zeyoudi added that the UAE continues to strengthen its position among the world’s leading trade centres, with services sectors including finance, logistics, hospitality, information technology and transport recording growth rates ranging between 9 per cent and 14 per cent.
He said these figures demonstrate the economy’s adaptability and its ability to navigate global challenges, including geopolitical tensions affecting international markets.
The minister said the UAE’s trade strategy focuses on expanding its network of global partners through comprehensive economic agreements designed to open new markets for Emirati exporters and manufacturers while reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers.
He added that the country will continue to modernise its legislative and regulatory frameworks and deploy advanced technologies to improve supply chain efficiency, supporting sustainable economic growth regardless of temporary global disruptions.
Al Zeyoudi also stressed the UAE’s support for international cooperation to ensure the free flow of goods, services and capital, while calling for reforms to the World Trade Organization to keep pace with structural shifts in the global economy and ensure a fair and transparent trading system.
The WTO report also pointed to challenges facing global trade, including slower projected growth in 2026 amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elevated energy prices.
Global merchandise trade growth is forecast to slow to 1.9 per cent in 2026 from 4.6 per cent in 2025, before recovering to 2.6 per cent in 2027. Services trade growth is expected to ease to 4.8 per cent in 2026 before rising to 5.1 per cent in 2027.
Under a scenario of persistently high energy prices, goods trade growth could slow further to 1.4 per cent and services trade to 4.1 per cent in 2026, the report said.
Against this backdrop, the UAE was highlighted as an example of an open and flexible trading economy capable of adapting to global shifts and positioning itself to benefit from any future recovery in international trade flows.
Al Zeyoudi said the country is committed to turning challenges into opportunities and continuing its upward trajectory in global trade rankings, supported by economic diversification, innovation-driven policies and a long-term strategy focused on sustainability and competitiveness.