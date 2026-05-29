UAE records world’s highest increase in AI talent concentration over six years
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has ranked first globally in the growth of artificial intelligence talent concentration, recording a 121 per cent increase between 2019 and 2025, according to data shared by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Posting on X, Sheikh Saif highlighted findings from the 2026 Stanford AI Index Report, which showed the UAE leading a global ranking that included India, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus and Portugal in terms of growth in AI talent concentration among LinkedIn members over the six-year period.
“The UAE ranks first globally in the growth of AI talent concentration, at 121 per cent between 2019 and 2025,” Sheikh Saif said.
“This figure does not merely reflect technological advancement. It embodies a leadership vision that has made human development, talent attraction and future-making a deeply rooted national approach,” Sheikh Saif said. “The UAE does not wait for the future, it creates it.”
The ranking comes as the UAE continues to accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, advanced technology and digital infrastructure, while expanding initiatives aimed at attracting highly skilled professionals and strengthening its position as a regional and global hub for innovation.
According to the data, the UAE narrowly outpaced India, which recorded 120 per cent growth in AI talent concentration, while Saudi Arabia ranked third with 113 per cent. Cyprus followed with 112 per cent, ahead of Portugal at 111 per cent.
Indonesia ranked sixth with 108 per cent growth, followed by Brazil at 107 per cent, Iceland at 93 per cent, Uruguay at 90 per cent and Denmark at 89 per cent, completing the list of the world's fastest-growing destinations for AI talent concentration between 2019 and 2025.