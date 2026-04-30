UAE launches AI and robotics project to boost labour market productivity

The initiative is built on AI, smart algorithms, and robotics technologies
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has announced the launch of an advanced project designed to enhance labour market productivity. The initiative is built on artificial intelligence, smart algorithms, and robotics technologies, as part of a new government framework for deploying self-executing “Agentic AI” models. This framework was unveiled by His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
This step comes amid rapid transformations in the global labour market and aims to support the attraction of professional talent and skilled labour in line with the evolving demands of the modern economy. It further reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for talent.
The project contributes to achieving national objectives for transitioning toward a more productive, diversified, and balanced labour market. It enhances the country’s ability to attract high-caliber professionals while responding to sweeping global shifts in the nature of work and production.
Set to come into effect at the beginning of May, the project will rely on objective assessment mechanisms based on a range of indicators linked to applicants for work permits. These include professional skills, educational qualifications, prior experience, and acquired knowledge.
The initiative is part of a broader vision aimed at boosting productivity, improving labour market efficiency, and supporting the development of a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.
In a strategic move to elevate productivity and efficiency, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have launched an advanced AI- and robotics-driven project to transform the work environment. The initiative seeks to automate routine tasks and significantly improve productivity through the adoption of cutting-edge intelligent solutions.
Process automation (Agentic AI):
The project focuses on transforming 50% of services into self-executing AI systems capable of autonomously managing workflows.
Physical AI integration:
AI-powered robotics will be integrated into manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure sectors to enable real-time decision-making and operational efficiency.
Workforce empowerment:
The initiative is designed to enhance employee capabilities rather than replace them, freeing workers from repetitive manual tasks and allowing greater focus on creativity and strategic roles.
Digital growth:
The project aligns with broader efforts to stimulate private sector growth, with employment rising by 12.4% and compliance levels increasing by 34% as of March 2026.
Context and significance
The launch comes at a time of accelerating global investment in artificial intelligence, with major technology companies collectively committing over $600 billion in capital expenditure in 2026 to build the infrastructure required for such transformative initiatives. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE Digital Transformation Strategy 2031.
For more information, visit the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Program page at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.
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