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UAE launches AI and robotics project to boost labour market productivity

The initiative is built on AI, smart algorithms, and robotics technologies

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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UAE launches AI and robotics project to boost labour market productivity
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The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has announced the launch of an advanced project designed to enhance labour market productivity. The initiative is built on artificial intelligence, smart algorithms, and robotics technologies, as part of a new government framework for deploying self-executing “Agentic AI” models. This framework was unveiled by His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This step comes amid rapid transformations in the global labour market and aims to support the attraction of professional talent and skilled labour in line with the evolving demands of the modern economy. It further reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for talent.

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The project contributes to achieving national objectives for transitioning toward a more productive, diversified, and balanced labour market. It enhances the country’s ability to attract high-caliber professionals while responding to sweeping global shifts in the nature of work and production.

Set to come into effect at the beginning of May, the project will rely on objective assessment mechanisms based on a range of indicators linked to applicants for work permits. These include professional skills, educational qualifications, prior experience, and acquired knowledge.

The initiative is part of a broader vision aimed at boosting productivity, improving labour market efficiency, and supporting the development of a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.

A strategic step to enhance labour market efficiency

In a strategic move to elevate productivity and efficiency, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have launched an advanced AI- and robotics-driven project to transform the work environment. The initiative seeks to automate routine tasks and significantly improve productivity through the adoption of cutting-edge intelligent solutions.

Key features and objectives (2026)

Process automation (Agentic AI):

The project focuses on transforming 50% of services into self-executing AI systems capable of autonomously managing workflows.

Physical AI integration:

AI-powered robotics will be integrated into manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure sectors to enable real-time decision-making and operational efficiency.

Workforce empowerment:

The initiative is designed to enhance employee capabilities rather than replace them, freeing workers from repetitive manual tasks and allowing greater focus on creativity and strategic roles.

Digital growth:

The project aligns with broader efforts to stimulate private sector growth, with employment rising by 12.4% and compliance levels increasing by 34% as of March 2026.

Context and significance

The launch comes at a time of accelerating global investment in artificial intelligence, with major technology companies collectively committing over $600 billion in capital expenditure in 2026 to build the infrastructure required for such transformative initiatives. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE Digital Transformation Strategy 2031.

For more information, visit the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Program page at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Five examples of AI applications in business customer-centric AI use cases (Public & private sectors):

  • Delivering advanced, responsive customer service

  • Personalizing customer experiences

  • Enabling cross-selling and upselling strategies

  • Enhancing smartphone intelligence

  • Providing AI-powered personal assistants

  • Humanizing human resources processes

  • Building solutions using generative AI

  • Generating new insights and knowledge

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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