GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE defence ministry to launch AI and digital transformation projects 

The projects are designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced digital technologies

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The projects are designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced digital technologies across the defence sector, improving efficiency and aligning operations with national ambitions.
The projects are designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced digital technologies across the defence sector, improving efficiency and aligning operations with national ambitions.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence is preparing to roll out an integrated package of digital transformation and artificial intelligence projects, as part of its efforts to modernise operational systems and strengthen readiness.

The initiative, launched under the directives of the country’s leadership, will be overseen by the Office of the Assistant Minister of State for Digital Transformation, Technology and Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with a group of strategic partners.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Ministry said the projects are designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced digital technologies across the defence sector, improving efficiency and aligning operations with national ambitions for a more agile and responsive digital government under the UAE Digital Transformation Strategy 2031.

The programme will focus on leveraging artificial intelligence to support planning and data analysis, alongside the development of advanced systems for more efficient resource management. 

It also aims to enhance the ministry’s ability to respond swiftly to evolving security and technological challenges, both domestically and internationally.

The ministry said the projects form part of a wider strategy to upgrade digital infrastructure, integrate AI systems across defence operations and build national capabilities to lead future transformation initiatives. 

The Ministry added that the projects are intended to reinforce the armed forces’ position among leading institutions adopting advanced technologies.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fujairah releases turtles to track migration routes

Fujairah releases rescued turtles with trackers to sea

3m read
Dubai unveils Gold Line Metro expansion

Dubai unveils Gold Line Metro expansion

1m read
Landmark project to boost trade flows and strengthen regional ties

Hafeet Rail: UAE–Oman rail project is 40% complete

1m read
Spanning energy, water, transport, roads, urban development and economic sectors, the projects highlight the UAE’s commitment to strategic planning, efficient delivery and the adoption of advanced technologies

Multi-billion projects reshape UAE cities and services

3m read