The projects are designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced digital technologies
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence is preparing to roll out an integrated package of digital transformation and artificial intelligence projects, as part of its efforts to modernise operational systems and strengthen readiness.
The initiative, launched under the directives of the country’s leadership, will be overseen by the Office of the Assistant Minister of State for Digital Transformation, Technology and Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with a group of strategic partners.
The Ministry said the projects are designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced digital technologies across the defence sector, improving efficiency and aligning operations with national ambitions for a more agile and responsive digital government under the UAE Digital Transformation Strategy 2031.
The programme will focus on leveraging artificial intelligence to support planning and data analysis, alongside the development of advanced systems for more efficient resource management.
It also aims to enhance the ministry’s ability to respond swiftly to evolving security and technological challenges, both domestically and internationally.
The ministry said the projects form part of a wider strategy to upgrade digital infrastructure, integrate AI systems across defence operations and build national capabilities to lead future transformation initiatives.
The Ministry added that the projects are intended to reinforce the armed forces’ position among leading institutions adopting advanced technologies.