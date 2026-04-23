UAE to move 50% of government services to AI within two years

Major digital shift announced under new national transformation plan
Dubai: The UAE will transform half of its government sectors, services and operations to autonomous artificial intelligence systems within two years, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The major government shift was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday.
Writing on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The UAE will shift 50 per cent of government services to autonomous AI within two years.”
Announcing what he described as a new government system, Sheikh Mohammed said the plan aims to make the UAE the first country globally to adopt “agentic AI” models capable of independently executing tasks, managing processes and supporting decision-making.
“Advanced AI systems can now monitor changes, provide analysis, issue recommendations and carry out sequences of actions without human intervention”, the Vice President said, adding that the technology would act as an executive partner to government, enhancing efficiency, improving services and enabling real-time evaluation and optimisation.
Sheikh Mohammed said ministers, directors-general and federal entities would be assessed over the next two years based on their ability to keep pace with the transformation, including how quickly they implement new standards and adopt AI tools to reshape government operations.
He added that all federal government employees would undergo specialised training to develop expertise in artificial intelligence, with the aim of equipping the workforce to lead what he described as one of the largest government transformation projects.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will oversee the implementation of the initiative, while a task force led by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of UAE Cabinet Affairs, has been formed to follow up on execution.
Sheikh Mohammed said the transformation reflects rapid global technological change, adding that people would remain at the centre of government priorities, with the goal of creating an environment that enables individuals to realise their potential and improve quality of life.