Dubai is ready to turn global challenges into growth opportunities, says Sheikh Hamdan

Dubai ramps up tourism and investment drive as visitor numbers rebound after tensions
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has said the emirate will continue strengthening its economy and tourism sector through “practical measures, enhanced facilitation, and innovative solutions” aimed at boosting resilience and future growth.
In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said the focus remains on closer collaboration between the public and private sectors to support investment and maintain Dubai’s global competitiveness.
“During a review of the Department of Economy and Tourism’s operations and plans to strengthen economic resilience and accelerate growth, I stressed the importance of public-private sector integration in driving investment, economic growth, and Dubai’s global competitiveness,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
He added, "We remain committed to supporting the economy and tourism sector through practical measures, enhanced facilitation, and innovative solutions that strengthen Dubai’s future readiness and ability to adapt to change."
The comments come as Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sector continues recovering after regional geopolitical tensions disrupted travel flows earlier this year.
The US-Israel-Iran conflict, which escalated on February 28, led to uncertainty across regional travel markets and temporarily affected tourism demand in the UAE.
Several luxury hotels in Dubai, including the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, Armani Hotel Dubai and Park Hyatt Dubai, underwent refurbishment closures during the slowdown period.
The United States and Iran later agreed to a conditional ceasefire on April 7, which was subsequently extended indefinitely on April 21 to allow negotiations to continue.
Since then, travel demand has rebounded strongly across the UAE.
Dubai Airports recently said May 31 was expected to become the busiest travel day of the period, with nearly 194,580 passengers projected to pass through Dubai International Airport. The airport’s busiest departure day was recorded on May 23, when more than 67,000 travellers were expected to depart through DXB.
Sheikh Hamdan also expressed confidence in Dubai’s ability to adapt to global shifts and maintain long-term growth momentum.
“We are confident in the capabilities of Dubai’s teams and global partners to transform challenges into opportunities and drive sustainable development forward,” he said.
The remarks come ahead of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s stakeholder meeting scheduled for tomorrow.
Dubai has been actively strengthening ties with international investors and financial institutions as part of its wider economic growth strategy.
Last month, the Department of Economy and Tourism signed a strategic agreement with HSBC Bank Middle East aimed at attracting international companies, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals to establish or expand operations in Dubai.
The partnership is expected to support greater connectivity between Dubai and Asian financial markets while strengthening the emirate’s position as a regional hub for investment, trade and treasury operations, according to the Dubai Media Office statement.