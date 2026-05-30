Sheikh Hamdan asks fans: Arsenal or PSG? UEFA Champions League Final 2026 poll

Arsenal vs PSG — who wins tonight? Share your pick on our social media pages now
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to his Instagram Stories to engage his millions of followers ahead of one of football's biggest nights, sharing a poll asking fans to pick their predicted winner between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Final.
The simple yet spirited poll, which showed the iconic Champions League trophy flanked by the crests of both clubs, drew a close response from his followers. Arsenal edged ahead with 53 per cent of the vote, while PSG followed closely with 47 per cent, a reflection of just how evenly matched fans believe this contest to be.
The final, set to kick off at 8pm UAE time on May 30, has captured the attention of football fans across the world, and the region is no exception. Sheikh Hamdan's post, shared without backing either side, served as a nod to the excitement surrounding the fixture and an invitation for his followers to have their say.
Arsenal, who became Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years just a week ago, are set to play only their second Champions League final and will be aiming to win the trophy for the first time ever. Meanwhile, PSG are the current European champions and are looking to make history by winning back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles.
With kick-off timed perfectly for a Saturday night in the Gulf, households, cafes and fan zones are expected to be packed as supporters rally behind their chosen side. The beautiful game, as always, has the world watching.
Who wins the UCL Final tonight? Drop your prediction on our social media pages now