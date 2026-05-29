Arteta urges Arsenal to 'own' Champions League final

Arsenal told to seize the moment as they chase first Champions League crown
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta called on his players to "own the moment" ahead of Saturday's Champions League final clash against holders Paris Saint-Germain.
The Gunners have never won the trophy and were beaten in their only other final appearance, against Barcelona 20 years ago.
Arteta said he was convinced his team could make history by beating Luis Enrique's side in Budapest.
"It's the opportunity to own the moment, it's the second time in our history we are here," the Spanish coach told reporters on Friday.
"We have the opportunity tomorrow to write a new chapter in the history of this football club.
"We have to play tomorrow with such a clarity, a lot of courage and a relentless desire to win. If we have those three aspects, I'm sure we are going to be close to winning."
Arteta's side ended a 22-year wait to lift the Premier League by beating out Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
The coach said he was not worried his team would allow that success to be enough in itself, and instead it had to be a springboard for more silverware, starting at the Puskas Arena.
"(Our) ambition is bigger. We have one (trophy) and we want the second one," explained Arteta.
"That's all we have been talking about - that has to be a platform to reach bigger destinations and to aim for more, and the team is capable... I want the players to be so confident that we're gonna go and do it."
Arsenal's defensive strength helped them reach the final unbeaten, conceding just six goals en route.
Arteta said he had no doubts about his team deserving their place on the biggest stage, but had to prove on Saturday they deserve to be crowned champions.
"We are here because we've earned the right to be here, in the manner that we have performed in this competition - tomorrow on that field we have to earn the right to win the trophy," said the coach.
Arteta said Jurrien Timber was fit to start the final after a groin problem which has sidelined the right-back since mid-March, and Ben White was the only unavailable member of his squad.
England international Bukayo Saka returned from injury a few weeks ago and has returned at his best level after a tricky season individually.
The winger, who came through Arsenal's youth academy, said he and his team-mates were raring to go and did not need extra motivation of avenging last season's semi-final defeat by PSG.
"We have enough fire going into the game tomorrow, we know the history of the club and we know that tomorrow we can write history as players and winning it for the first time," said Saka.
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard said winning the Premier League showed the squad just how satisfying it is to succeed.
"It was 22 years since we last won the Premier League and now finally we did it," said the Norwegian.
"So we want to make even more history and, you know, when you get the taste of winning and lifting a trophy, you know how nice it feels."