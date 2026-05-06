Four games, two trophies: Arsenal’s fate in the balance

The Gunners could win a historic double in their final four matches of the season
Dubai: Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final was enough to secure their place in the final in Budapest. Alongside their European showdown, they still have a Premier League title to win.
West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace make up their final three games in the Premier League where the Gunners are currently sat five points clear at the top of the table.
Whilst Manchester City are breathing down their necks in second position, Mikel Arteta’s side are in the driver’s seat to go on and win their first Premier League title since 2004.
Arsenal have often found themselves burdened with the “bottlers” label in recent years, a tag thrown around by critics and rival fans who point to title races that have slipped away just as the pressure has peaked.
Since their last major trophy under Arteta, the 2020 FA Cup, there has been a growing expectation that Arsenal’s progression would eventually translate into a Premier League title challenge.
Instead, near-misses and late-season dips have fuelled the narrative that they struggle to finish the job when it matters most.
In this particular title race storyline, Arsenal’s position looked especially precarious when they were holding a nine-point advantage only a few weeks earlier, only for City to close the gap rapidly.
The turning point came after a defeat at the Etihad Stadium, a result that saw City draw level on points after making up their game in hand and tightening the pressure at the top.
At that stage, the psychological weight of past collapses loomed large again, with questions being asked about whether Arsenal could hold their nerve in a direct fight against one of the most relentless managers in English football in Pep Guardiola.
However, what has followed has been a strong response that has temporarily silenced much of the “bottlers” talk.
Arsenal have since strung together four consecutive victories, rediscovering the intensity and control that initially put them in the title race position.
The performances have reflected a side that, despite past scars, believes its time is now.
Looking ahead, the run-in still carries real danger.
An away trip to West Ham presents arguably their toughest remaining fixture, with the Hammers battling for survival and capable of making life extremely difficult at home.
After that, a home game against already-relegated Burnley appears more favourable, before a final-day trip to Crystal Palace. While that fixture might normally be tricky, it could be softened depending on Palace’s European ambitions and potential squad rotation.
If Arsenal can navigate West Ham successfully, the title could be all but won for the Gunners.
The Champions League final on May 30 will be the final match in a defining stretch of four games to close out the season for Arsenal, with the added possibility of completing a historic double that would cement this campaign as one of the club’s greatest.
The Gunners would be aiming to secure their first-ever UEFA Champions League Final triumph. It would carry extra emotional weight given their painful defeat in the 2006 final against FC Barcelona, a night in Paris where Arsene Wenger’s side came agonisingly close but ultimately fell short.
Nearly two decades later, the opportunity to finally rewrite that history would add another layer of pressure and motivation, as Arsenal look to turn a season of domestic ambition into a truly legendary, trophy-laden conclusion.