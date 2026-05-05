Pep Guardiola says title was in City’s hands “now it’s not”

Dubai: It was all going well for Manchester City, until it wasn’t. A draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium against Everton on Monday night leaves Arsenal with one hand on the Premier League title.

Monday’s gripping contest was among the standout matches of the season, and after a dramatic ending, the outcome could have a major impact on how the title race finishes.

City went ahead 1-0 thanks to an excellent strike from Jeremy Doku just before half-time, but then collapsed defensively, allowing three goals in the space of 13 minutes in the second half.

Although Erling Haaland responded immediately with a goal of his own, and Belgian winger Doku rescued a draw with a brilliant late equaliser, City still dropped valuable points to league leaders Arsenal over the weekend.

Having guided City through countless title battles during his time at the club, Guardiola understands better than most how costly dropped points can be at this stage of the season. Even so, the Spaniard remained upbeat in his post-match comments.

He said: “The first half was really really good. So tight, so difficult with thier physicality.

“Second half we gave away the goals but came back and they make a proper English game, in general we made a really good performance.”

Following City’s draw at Everton, Arsenal have firmly taken control of the title race and are now favourites to lift the Premier League trophy.

City can now finish on a maximum of 83 points this season, while Arsenal already sit on 76, meaning Mikel Arteta’s side know that three wins from their remaining three matches would guarantee them the title regardless of what City do.

Even if City win their game in hand, the Gunners would still remain two points clear at the top of the table if they continue winning, keeping the advantage firmly in their own hands heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Arsenal also hold a superior goal difference, currently four better than City’s, which could prove crucial if the teams finish level on points.

“We’d rather win. We play for that and we just showed what a team we are and we tried everything.

“It’s now not in our hands, before it was, now no. Four games we have in the Premier League, we’ll see what happens.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.