Bournemouth defeat a “punch in the face” says Arteta

The Emirates was left stunned after the Cherries earnt a shock win over the table toppers
Dubai: Alex Scott’s winner saw Arsenal miss out on the opportunity to move 12 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Instead the Gunners have allowed City, who are notorious for their strong form during a Premier League 'run-in’, right back into it.
Arsenal endured a frustrating afternoon as they fell to a 2-1 defeat, in a match that got off to a rocky start right from the off.
The visitors struck early, with teenager Eli Junior Kroupi peeling away from Myles Lewis-Skelly at the far post to give Bournemouth the lead.
Arsenal responded well and were handed a route back into the game after being awarded a penalty, which Viktor Gyokeres dispatched with power to level proceedings.
Despite the equaliser, the hosts struggled to create clear-cut chances in a second half many would have expected them to take control of.
Instead, it was Bournemouth who looked the more dangerous, and after a well-worked move, Alex Scott restored their lead with a neat finish with just over 10 minutes to play.
From there, the Cherries managed to neutralise Arsenal’s attacks and frustrate the hosts, who were unable to find a way back into the game.
The result could prove significant in the title race, handing City the chance to close the gap to six points if they were to beat Chelsea on Sunday, and Arteta knows this.
“It's a big punch in the face," Arteta admitted. "That's what I said to the boys. But now it's about how we react to that because it's game on.
“It's going to require now a big spirit, a lot of fight, and very clear how we're going to approach. No grey areas. We're in, we're out. We need to be very, very, very strong and determined to approach it in a different way than we did today, especially when the game wasn't going our way."
Reflecting on the performance and the impact on the supporters, Arteta was quick to acknowledge the disappointment felt in the stands.
"Apologise, take it in the chin and that's it," Arteta said when asked for his message to the fans. "What I'm trying to do is give our best to the club, give the best possibility to our players. I know that the atmosphere, the fans, and the support, the energy in the stadium is the best in the world.
“With that we have a much better chance. I don't think there is any other possibility to perform better than when you have that kind of support."
Arsenal head into the final stretch of the Premier League season with growing pressure, as their recent run of form raises fresh concerns at the worst possible time.
Having led the title race for the majority of the campaign, any dip now feels magnified, especially with Manchester City once again lurking.
Guardiola’s side have already beaten Arsenal to the title twice in recent years despite the Gunners holding strong positions, and that history adds an uncomfortable sense of déjà vu.
There is also a psychological edge for City after their victory over Arsenal in the EFL Cup final just a few weeks ago, a result that could loom large as the two sides prepare to meet in a crucial Premier League showdown next week.
That sense of vulnerability was only heightened when Arsenal were stunned by Southampton, a Championship side, in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, compounding what has been a shaky period.
Yet, despite the mounting pressure and creeping doubts, there remains a powerful statistic in Arsenal’s favour: no Premier League side has ever gone on to lose the title having held a nine-point lead at this stage of the season.
It offers a layer of reassurance, but with City in pursuit and momentum seemingly shifting, Arsenal know they must quickly rediscover their consistency to ensure history stays on their side rather than repeating itself.